East Cambridgeshire museum confident as it reopens for first time since lockdown
PUBLISHED: 11:26 06 August 2020 | UPDATED: 11:26 06 August 2020
Archant
A Cambridgeshire museum says it is ready to welcome back visitors for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began.
Burwell Museum and Windmill is reopening its doors from today (Thursday) since the government enforced lockdown restrictions in March.
Most attractions have been opened, such as access to the upper gallery, waggon sheds and using some of the hands-on exhibits, but some remain closed including the mill and Nissen Hut.
Alison Giles, administrator at Burwell Museum and Windmill, said: “We are confident with opening half of the buildings, and we know the facilities will be run as good as they would usually be, but we seem ready to go.”
The museum will be open between 11am-3pm every Thursday until the end of October until further notice, and it is free entry.
For more information and guidance for visitors, visit https://bit.ly/31rAE3M or the Burwell Museum and Windmill Facebook page.
