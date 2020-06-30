Advanced search

Prickwillow Engine Museum may not reopen until end of summer due to coronavirus pandemic

PUBLISHED: 07:00 01 July 2020

The Prickwillow Engine Museum will remain shut until at least the end of August due to the coronavirus pandemic. Here, residents gathered to enjoy the likes of vintage food, vehicles and swing dancing at last year’s 1940’s event. Picture: FACEBOOK/MICHAEL ROUSE

The Prickwillow Engine Museum will remain shut until at least the end of August due to the coronavirus pandemic. Here, residents gathered to enjoy the likes of vintage food, vehicles and swing dancing at last year’s 1940’s event. Picture: FACEBOOK/MICHAEL ROUSE

A museum that will remain shut until at least the end of August is urging residents to help out once it reopens its doors.

The Prickwillow Engine Museum will remain shut until at least the end of August due to the coronavirus pandemic. Here, mayor of Ely, Mike Rouse, cuts the ribbon to mark the official opening of the new entrance porch in July 2019. Picture: FACEBOOK/MICHAEL ROUSEThe Prickwillow Engine Museum will remain shut until at least the end of August due to the coronavirus pandemic. Here, mayor of Ely, Mike Rouse, cuts the ribbon to mark the official opening of the new entrance porch in July 2019. Picture: FACEBOOK/MICHAEL ROUSE

Prickwillow Engine Museum made the decision to stay closed as it is fully reliant on volunteers, with most of them deemed as potentially vulnerable to contracting the coronavirus.

Roles such as working on reception and in the kitchen are available, as well as offering a few hours a month.

The decision comes after the government gave the go-ahead for museums and galleries in England to reopen from Saturday, July 4.

A museum spokesperson said: “Unfortunately, the Prickwillow Engine Museum will remain closed until at least the end of August 2020 and will continue to review the situation.

“If you are interested and able to fulfil essential volunteer roles, supplementing the very few at present, or would like to help for a few hours a month in future, please email on prickwillowmuseumadm1@outlook.com or telephone 01353 720737 for more information.”

A decision to go ahead with the museum’s ploughing festival in October will be reviewed towards the end of this month.

