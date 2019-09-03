Advanced search

Hundreds flock to Ely Museum for final weekend opening before £1.66 million renovation works get underway

03 September, 2019 - 08:30
It’s the final countdown! The last visitors at Ely Museum before it closes over Autumn for £1.66 million works. Picture: Mike Rouse / ARCHANT

Hundreds visited Ely Museum over the weekend as it prepares to close until Autumn 2020 as £1.66 million renovation gets underway.

It's all part of a National Lottery Heritage Fund given in January this year to renovate the existing site and create additional learning spaces for visitors.

A new education room, a 21st century space for children, is set to be built at the museum on Market Street in the city.

A spokesman for the museum said: "The biggest changes will be within the historic Old Gaol though, where new and interactive galleries will be created, and the historic features of our 13th century gaol will be revealed.

"Staff and a brilliant team of volunteers have spent August safely packing up objects in our collections store, and in the early part of September, once our doors are closed, will do the same in the galleries too.

"With over 8,000 objects ranging from a Roman coffin weighing in at over a tonne to tiny fossils from the warm Jurassic seas that once covered the Isle of Ely, each object has been carefully and safely packed in readiness for its temporary move away from the Old Gaol.

"We hope to reopen to the public in the late autumn of 2020, but in the meantime, we'll be coming out to see you!

"From taking our school sessions on the road, to visiting village festivals and fetes across East Cambridgeshire, as well as events within Ely too, we're excited to bring the history of our region to life!"

