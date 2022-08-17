Ely Museum is continuing to share the creative fun and love of the fens with children across East Cambridgeshire this summer.

Using funding from Cambridgeshire County Council (CCC) the museum is providing activity packs to Ely Foodbank for the third year running.

One of the packs available - Credit: Ely Museum

Called 'MuseumFromHome' packs, they include activities such as making insect and nature themed crafts or materials for scavenger hunts.

Thanks to additional funding from CCC, the museum has also been able to include a free annual pass in the packs.

One of the packs available - Credit: Ely Museum

Community engagement officer, Emily Allen, said: "We're delighted to be working with Ely Foodbank again this summer to provide these new craft packs inspired by the collection at Ely Museum and the fens.

"We hope the packs will be enjoyed by families across the city this summer and beyond with their free admission ticket."

She added: "A big thank you to Cambridgeshire County Council for their support in making these possible."