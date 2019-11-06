Advanced search

Ely's Stained Glass Museum wins top prize at regional awards ceremony celebrating museums in Cambridgeshire

06 November, 2019 - 14:57
The Stained Glass Museum in Ely has won a top prize at the Museums in Cambridgeshire Awards ceremony. L to R: Jasmine Allen, Emily Allen, Jane Fellows. Picture: Supplied/The Stained Glass Museum

A popular Ely tourist attraction has won big in a regional awards ceremony celebrating museums in Cambridgeshire.

The Stained Glass Museum based inside Ely Cathedral was the overall winner of the 'New for You' category at the Museums in Cambridgeshire Awards.

The museum was praised for its new 15 minute 'spotlight' and 20 minute 'behind the scenes tours' which are completely free of charge.

Held three times a week, between May and October, each 'spotlight' tour is unique, led by a staff member on a theme or subject of their choice.

Held monthly, the 'behind-the-scenes' tours led by the museum's curator provide visitors with a chance to see the museum's works which are not on public display.

Jane Fellows, visitor services assistant, said: "Visitors appreciate the flexible, personable and informal nature of these tours.

"Our collection is really special and we want to share our enthusiasm and knowledge of stained glass in engaging ways and enhance visitors' experience of the museum."

The Stained Glass Museum was the overall winner of the five museums nominated in this category, which acknowledged new ideas, initiatives and projects in local museums.

Burwell Museum and Windmill and Flag Fen (Vivacity) came highly commended, for their respective Arts Awards programme and Forest School inspired activity for schools.

Representatives from across the county attended the inaugural ceremony held at the Museum of Zoology in Cambridge on Monday, November 4.

