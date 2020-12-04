Video

Friends launch fund-raising appeal to support family of woman whose death is at the centre of murder inquiry

Morgan Green, 29, who was found dead at her home in Ely. Her death is now a murder investigation. Friends are rally to support her family and to provide for the cost of her funeral. Picture; GoFundMe Archant

Two friends of Morgan Green, 29, whose death is at the centre of a murder inquiry, have launched a fund-raising appeal to pay funeral costs.

Hollie Maynard and Jade Houlding launched their GoFundMe campaign yesterday (Thursday) and have so far raised a third of their £1,000 target.

One wrote: “I’m not going to go into detail on what’s happened, just know this beautiful young lady was taken too soon.

“I’m doing this so we can give Morgan the best send off and make this difficult time a bit easier for her family.

“Fly high you beautiful girl.”

A 30-year-old man from Littleport has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is being held in police custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station

A second man arrested at the time, Tony Adams, 29, has been charged with possession with intent to supply class A and has been remanded to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court today (December 4).

A third arrest was that of a 28-year-old woman; she has been released under investigation.

A 38-year-old woman and a 53-year-old man, both from Littleport, were arrested on suspicion of murder and have since been released under investigation.

Morgan Green, 29, of High Barns, Ely, was pronounced dead after emergency services were called to her home on Tuesday.

“She was a friend of mine and I will stick up for her as she is not here to do that,” wrote one woman.

“She has family and friends that adored her. Everyone goes down different paths but I won’t have someone slate her either.”

Another wrote that “her family and friends will be heartbroken”.

One other friend posted: “She was a lovely person but there will always be someone with a bad mouth and it’s nice to see her friends standing her ground as a friend who knew her”.

Others tributes included “RIP babe, you will be missed by lots. You drove us crazy at times but we’ll never forget you xxx.

Emergency services were called at about 2.10pm with reports of concern for the woman in High Barns, Ely.

Despite efforts from paramedics and medical staff, Morgan was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The death is being treated as a murder and a police cordon remains in place,” said a police spokesperson.

Detective Inspector Dale Mepstead, who is investigating, said: “We will be conducting enquiries in and around High Barns area while our investigation into the death continues.

“There will be a large police presence while we carry out these enquiries and we would like to reassure people that we are treating this as an isolated incident.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting incident 220 of 1 December or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.

To donate to the GoFundMe page, visit: www.gofundme.com/f/give-morgan-the-best-send-off