‘She has family and friends that adored her’ - tribute to woman, 29, in murder probe

Police are investigating a suspected murder of a woman inHigh Barns, Ely. Four arrests have been made. Picture; GOOGLE Archant

Tributes to a woman who died in Ely have been posted to the Policing East Cambridgeshire Facebook page.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Morgan Green, 29, of High Barns, Ely, was pronounced dead after emergency services were called to her home on Tuesday.

Four arrests have been made in connection with her death.

“She was a friend of mine and I will stick up for her as she is not here to do that,” wrote one woman.

“She has family and friends that adored her. Everyone goes down different paths but I won’t have someone slate her either.”

Another wrote that “her family and friends will be heartbroken”.

One other friend posted: “She was a lovely person but there will always be someone with a bad mouth and it’s nice to see her friends standing her ground as a friend who knew her”.

Others tributes included “RIP babe, you will be missed by lots. You drove us crazy at times but we’ll never forget you xxx.

Emergency services were called at about 2.10pm with reports of concern for the woman in High Barns, Ely.

You may also want to watch:

Despite efforts from paramedics and medical staff, Morgan was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The death is being treated as a murder and a police cordon remains in place,” said a police spokesperson.

Four people were arrested yesterday in connection with the incident.

A 38-year-old woman and a 53-year-old man, both from Littleport, were arrested on suspicion of murder and have since been released under investigation.

A 29-year-old man from Littleport arrested on suspicion of murder remains in police custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.

A 28-year-old woman, also from Littleport, was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and also remains in police custody.

A post mortem examination is due to take place at Peterborough City Hospital tomorrow.

Detective Inspector Dale Mepstead, who is investigating, said: “We will be conducting enquiries in and around High Barns area while our investigation into the death continues.

“There will be a large police presence while we carry out these enquiries and we would like to reassure people that we are treating this as an isolated incident.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting incident 220 of 1 December or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.