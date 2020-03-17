Mum urges people to join Cancer Research UK's charity run after breast cancer diagnosis

Cambridgeshire mum Lucy Edie (pictured) wants others to join her at Cancer Research UK's Relay for Life in June. Picture: Supplied Supplied

A mother-of-one is urging people across the region to take part in a charity sprint after she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Lucy during chemo in 2019. Picture: Supplied Lucy during chemo in 2019. Picture: Supplied

Lucy Edie from Impington is currently going through treatment but wants people to join her at Cancer Research UK's Relay For Life in Cambridge.

Ms Edie is encouraging families, friends and work colleagues to join together and run as a team to fundraise for life-saving research.

She was diagnosed with breast cancer in April 2019, has now finished chemotherapy, surgery and radiotherapy and is on targeted therapy until July.

She said: "I am thrilled to be part of Cancer Research UK's Relay For Life in Cambridge and I feel honoured to be taking part in the 'Lap of Honour' with fellow cancer survivors.

The last day of chemo for Lucy on September 30 2019. Picture: Supplied The last day of chemo for Lucy on September 30 2019. Picture: Supplied

"It's thanks to previous research that my type of breast cancer is so treatable".

Lucy took part in The Personalised Breast Cancer Programme, a study based on research from the Cancer Research UK Cambridge Centre at the University of Cambridge.

It reads DNA and RNA information like a barcode to tailor treatment for breast cancer patients.

She added: "I am fortunate to have had the opportunity to be part of the programme at Addenbrooke's Hospital.

"It involved me giving consent for my entire genome and tumour DNA to be sequenced and analysed.

"The doctors were then able to confirm that I was on the best treatment path for my specific type of breast cancer.

"My oncologist told me that if I was diagnosed with this type of breast cancer 10 to 15 years ago, it wouldn't have been as treatable as it is today.

"I am so grateful to all the people who raise money to fund the research which has given hope to me and thousands like me.

"It's so important for the local community to get involved in Relay For Life in Cambridge as research is so valuable and it does save lives".

During the Relay weekend, team members take it in turns to walk around a track for 24-hours to show their solidarity in the fight to beat cancer.

Cat Cope, volunteer chair for Relay For Life in Cambridge, said: "We are delighted to have someone as positive as Lucy to lead the lap of honour.

"She is an inspiration to everyone who meets her.

"During Relay For Life we celebrate life and pay tribute to those who have survived cancer but we also remember and pay tribute to those who have lost their lives to the disease.

Anyone wanting information about the event can attend an open evening on March 17 2020 at 6.30pm at the Chesterton Community College, Gilbert Rd, Cambridge.

For more information about Relay For Life in Cambridge visit cruk.org/relay or call 0300 123 1026.