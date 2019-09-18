Advanced search

Mum-of-two from Ely is finalist in national blogging awards for her stress-free Disneyland holiday-themed blog aimed at parents around the world

18 September, 2019 - 11:44
Mother-of-two Jade Staff from Ely is a finalist at the Brilliance in Blogging Awards for her Disneyland-themed blog. Picture: Supplied/Jade Staff

Jade Staff

A mum-of-two from Cambridgeshire has been announced as a finalist in a national online awards ceremony for her Disney-themed blog.

Jade Staff from Ely runs the 'Mummies Waiting for a Disney Kinda Day' blog and aims to educate parents who are looking to plan a stress-free holiday to Disneyland Paris.

The 29-year-old has been announced as one of the finalists in the 'Best of Pinterest' category at the Brilliance in Blogging Awards (BiBs).

Ms Staff started her online venture in 2011 after she spotted a gap in the market for parental advice ahead of Disneyland holidays.

Since launching, her online success has seen her work with large brands such as SimplyBe, Zimpli Kids and TruPrint for advertising campaigns.

She said: "I am thrilled to be a finalist, Pinterest is a passion of mine and together with helping people have amazing Disney trips, I couldn't think of anything more fun!"

Pinterest is a social media website and mobile app. It allows users to create mood board-style pages made up of images and videos.

According to the BiB website, more than 50,000 votes were cast across 14 categories for the ceremony organised by BritMums, one of the UK's largest networks of lifestyle bloggers.

Winners will be announced on the BritMum's official Twitter feed, @britmums, at around 1pm on Thursday, October 10.

To learn more about Jade's blog and to read her holiday advice, visit: www.mummieswaiting.com

