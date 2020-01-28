'Bravest, strongest and most selfless person' - Cambridgeshire mum dies after battling rare lung disease

Brave mother-of-three Rachel Clements from Cambridgeshire has sadly passed away. Pictured here with her children. Picture: FAMILY. Archant

An inspirational mother-of-three from Cambridgeshire who was battling an incurable form of lung disease has died.

Rachel Clements, from Pymoor, near Ely, sadly passed away in recent days, a post on her Instagram page announced.

More than £120,000 was raised last year to pay off Rachel's mortgage to secure the future for her three children.

The campaign saw more than £80,000 raised by 9,000 people in three days after a plea from comedian Jason Manford.

The brave 31-year-old also launched her own blog 'Breathlessly Mothering' documenting her lung transplant and oxygen dependency.

In a post on her Instagram page @breathlesslymothering yesterday (January 27), her sister Nicola said on behalf of the family: "We are beyond devastated to inform you that our beautiful Rachel has sadly passed away.

"We all love her so much and she will be missed more than words can say.

"We are so grateful, as I know she was, for the incredible kindness and generosity that people have shown her over this last year.

"It meant a lot to her, as it did to us, and we would like to thank you all for the support and love you have given to her.

"Rachel was the bravest, strongest and most selfless person you could know.

"Her illnesses took so much from her but she fought so hard with all that she had.

"This is life at its absolute cruellest."

The page, that has more than 29,000 followers, has received heartfelt condolences from Rachel's supporters - including vlogger Rosie Ramsey, wife of comedian Chris Ramsey, and author Giovanna Fletcher, wife of McFly's Tom Fletcher.

"What a woman," Giovanna said.

"She was an inspiration to us all," Rosie added.

Rachel's blog and social media pages also led to support from former The Only Way is Essex star Billie Faiers' and her fiancé Greg Shepherd.

Rachel was under palliative care after the disease Pulmonary Fibrosis progressively worsened late last year.

She described her children Chloe, 12, Louis, three, and Ivan, 18 months, as her "miracles".

Speaking to the Ely Standard in June last year, she said: "I was told I wouldn't be able to have children when I was younger, but miracles do happen.

"I just don't want them to miss out.

"There are so many generous people, the support has really been overwhelming."