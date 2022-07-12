Multiple fire crews were called to a house fire in Fordham, including firefighters from Cambridgeshire and Suffolk. Pictured is the damage caused to the house following the blaze. - Credit: GoFundMe

Multiple fire crews were called to a house fire in an East Cambridgeshire village.

Firefighters from Cambridgeshire and Suffolk arrived at the house on Murfitt’s Lane, Fordham just after 9.40pm on Friday, July 8.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews from Ely, Littleport, Soham, Burwell, Cottenham and Cambridge attended the blaze.

“The turntable ladder from Cambridge was also in attendance,” said the spokesperson.

Crews, including from Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, arrived to find smoke rising from the roof of the property; the fire had also spread to a neighbouring property.”

The house was reinspected over the weekend of July 9-10 and the family involved are safe and well.

The fire service spokesperson added: “Wearing breathing apparatus, firefighters worked hard to get the fire under control and prevent further spread.”

Support from villagers and around the district has poured in for the family, whose pets were also saved from the blaze.