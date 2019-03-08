Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Ely teacher to run her first half-marathon in aid of East Anglian Air Ambulance charity

PUBLISHED: 09:41 02 April 2019

Ely singer and music teacher Ali Driver, who is also known as ‘Mrs Melody’, will take on the City of Norwich Half Marathon this Sunday (April 7) in aid of the East Anglian Air Ambulance charity. Picture: ALI DRIVER.

Ely singer and music teacher Ali Driver, who is also known as ‘Mrs Melody’, will take on the City of Norwich Half Marathon this Sunday (April 7) in aid of the East Anglian Air Ambulance charity. Picture: ALI DRIVER.

Archant

An Ely singer and music teacher will take on her first half-marathon on Sunday in aid of the East Anglian Air Ambulance charity.

Ely singer and music teacher Ali Driver, who is also known as ‘Mrs Melody’, will take on the City of Norwich Half Marathon this Sunday (April 7) in aid of the East Anglian Air Ambulance charity. Picture: ALI DRIVER.Ely singer and music teacher Ali Driver, who is also known as ‘Mrs Melody’, will take on the City of Norwich Half Marathon this Sunday (April 7) in aid of the East Anglian Air Ambulance charity. Picture: ALI DRIVER.

Ali Driver, who is also known as ‘Mrs Melody’, said: “I’ve always enjoyed running so I set myself a goal in January to train hard and apply for a place in the City of Norwich Half Marathon.

“The training has gone brilliantly with the huge help of ‘Let’s Run Girls Ely’, a running group for ladies that I joined this year.

“Thanks to them I’ve managed to go from 5k to half-marathon distance in these few months.”

Ali said she chose the charity because it is close to her heart: “It is in desperate need of further funding and has been a life saver to people I know.

“Any donation possibly could help to save the life of someone you know.”

Ali teaches music in more than 40 schools and nurseries across Cambridgeshire.

To donate search Alison Driver on www.justgiving.com

Most Read

‘My physical and mental well-being has taken a beating over the past few years’ - dad runs London Marathon in memory of his four year old son

Henry and Douglas Wright of Ely. Henry is running the London Marathon to raise money for CLIC Sargent cancer charity. Picture: HENRY WRIGHT

‘I have tried to kill my wife’: Willingham man jailed after admitting ‘horrific’ attack with kitchen knives

Willingham man William Morris who stabbed his wife multiple times in a ‘brutal and horrific’ has been jailed. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Ely work colleagues to jump out of plane to raise lifesaving funds for rescue dog

Ely work colleagues Jane and Tony to jump out of plane to raise lifesaving funds for rescue dog Asha. Picture: JANE DUNSMORE.

More than 200 take part in Littleport parkrun on sunny Saturday

Littleport parkrun success brings the community together as more than 250 take part. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

Amey to appeal against refusal by Cambridgeshire County Council of £730m energy from waste facility at Waterbeach

Visualisation produced by Amey showing how their energy from waster incinerator might look once built at Waterbeach. Picture; AMEY

Most Read

‘My physical and mental well-being has taken a beating over the past few years’ - dad runs London Marathon in memory of his four year old son

Henry and Douglas Wright of Ely. Henry is running the London Marathon to raise money for CLIC Sargent cancer charity. Picture: HENRY WRIGHT

‘I have tried to kill my wife’: Willingham man jailed after admitting ‘horrific’ attack with kitchen knives

Willingham man William Morris who stabbed his wife multiple times in a ‘brutal and horrific’ has been jailed. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Ely work colleagues to jump out of plane to raise lifesaving funds for rescue dog

Ely work colleagues Jane and Tony to jump out of plane to raise lifesaving funds for rescue dog Asha. Picture: JANE DUNSMORE.

More than 200 take part in Littleport parkrun on sunny Saturday

Littleport parkrun success brings the community together as more than 250 take part. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

Amey to appeal against refusal by Cambridgeshire County Council of £730m energy from waste facility at Waterbeach

Visualisation produced by Amey showing how their energy from waster incinerator might look once built at Waterbeach. Picture; AMEY

Latest from the Ely Standard

Ely Business Awards 2019: Introducing our new Supporting Young People Award

Ely Standard East Cambs Business Awards 2018

Bake sale at HEY Solicitors in Ely raises hundreds for Brain Tumour Charity

Accounts manager Marie Smith and receptionist Beth Law pictured outside HEY Solicitors in Ely on the day of The Big Bandana Bake. Picture: SUBMITTED.

Hockey: Ely City finish season in style

Ely seconds celebrate

Ely teacher to run her first half-marathon in aid of East Anglian Air Ambulance charity

Ely singer and music teacher Ali Driver, who is also known as ‘Mrs Melody’, will take on the City of Norwich Half Marathon this Sunday (April 7) in aid of the East Anglian Air Ambulance charity. Picture: ALI DRIVER.

500 homes for Kennett looks less certain as 140 objections flood in and parish council brands garden village ‘disproportionate and unreasonable’

Kennett Action Group hand in over 140 individual objections at Ely to district council as part of their campaign to halt 500 homes 'garden village' proposals. The parish council labelled the scheme unreasonable and disproportionate. Picture; ACTION GROUP
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists