Ely teacher to run her first half-marathon in aid of East Anglian Air Ambulance charity

An Ely singer and music teacher will take on her first half-marathon on Sunday in aid of the East Anglian Air Ambulance charity.

Ely singer and music teacher Ali Driver, who is also known as ‘Mrs Melody’, will take on the City of Norwich Half Marathon this Sunday (April 7) in aid of the East Anglian Air Ambulance charity. Picture: ALI DRIVER. Ely singer and music teacher Ali Driver, who is also known as ‘Mrs Melody’, will take on the City of Norwich Half Marathon this Sunday (April 7) in aid of the East Anglian Air Ambulance charity. Picture: ALI DRIVER.

Ali Driver, who is also known as ‘Mrs Melody’, said: “I’ve always enjoyed running so I set myself a goal in January to train hard and apply for a place in the City of Norwich Half Marathon.

“The training has gone brilliantly with the huge help of ‘Let’s Run Girls Ely’, a running group for ladies that I joined this year.

“Thanks to them I’ve managed to go from 5k to half-marathon distance in these few months.”

Ali said she chose the charity because it is close to her heart: “It is in desperate need of further funding and has been a life saver to people I know.

“Any donation possibly could help to save the life of someone you know.”

Ali teaches music in more than 40 schools and nurseries across Cambridgeshire.

To donate search Alison Driver on www.justgiving.com