Town and Country Planning (Development Management Procedure) (England) Order 2015

PUBLISHED: 00:00 18 April 2019

Proposed development at: Site south of 9-13 The Row, Sutton, Cambridgeshire. I give notice that Mr Edwin John Frear is applying to East Cambridgeshire District Council for planning permission to: Outline planning permission for the erection of 6no. dwellings with all matters reserved apart from access.

NOTICE UNDER ARTICLE 13 OF APPLICATION FOR PLANNING PERMISSION

Proposed development at: Site south of 9-13 The Row, Sutton, Cambridgeshire. I give notice that Mr Edwin John Frear is applying to East Cambridgeshire District Council for planning permission to: Outline planning permission for the erection of 6no. dwellings with all matters reserved apart from access.

Any owner* of the land or tenant** who wishes to make representations about this application should write to the Council at East Cambridgeshire District Council, The Grange, Nutholt Lane, Ely, CB7 4EE by 8th May 2019. * “owner” means a person having a freehold interest or a leasehold interest the unexpired term of which is not less than 7 years, or, in the case of development consisting of the winning or working of minerals, a person entitled to an interest in a mineral in the land (other than oil, gas, coal, gold or silver). “” “tenant” means a tenant of an agricultural holding any part of which is comprised in the land.

Signed: Ms Camilla Burgess On behalf of: Mr E J Frear

Date: 17th April 2019 Statement of owners' rights: The grant of planning permission does not affect owners' rights to retain or dispose of their property, unless there is some provision to the contrary in an agreement or in a lease. Statement of agricultural tenants' rights: The grant of planning permission for non-agricultural development may affect agricultural tenants' security of tenure.

