Town and Country Planning (Development Management Procedure) (England) Order 2015

Public Notice Archant

Proposed development at: Site south of 9-13 The Row, Sutton, Cambridgeshire. I give notice that Mr Edwin John Frear is applying to East Cambridgeshire District Council for planning permission to: Outline planning permission for the erection of 6no. dwellings with all matters reserved apart from access.

Town and Country Planning (Development Management Procedure) (England) Order 2015

NOTICE UNDER ARTICLE 13 OF APPLICATION FOR PLANNING PERMISSION

Proposed development at: Site south of 9-13 The Row, Sutton, Cambridgeshire. I give notice that Mr Edwin John Frear is applying to East Cambridgeshire District Council for planning permission to: Outline planning permission for the erection of 6no. dwellings with all matters reserved apart from access.

Any owner* of the land or tenant** who wishes to make representations about this application should write to the Council at East Cambridgeshire District Council, The Grange, Nutholt Lane, Ely, CB7 4EE by 8th May 2019. * “owner” means a person having a freehold interest or a leasehold interest the unexpired term of which is not less than 7 years, or, in the case of development consisting of the winning or working of minerals, a person entitled to an interest in a mineral in the land (other than oil, gas, coal, gold or silver). “” “tenant” means a tenant of an agricultural holding any part of which is comprised in the land.

Signed: Ms Camilla Burgess On behalf of: Mr E J Frear

Date: 17th April 2019 Statement of owners' rights: The grant of planning permission does not affect owners' rights to retain or dispose of their property, unless there is some provision to the contrary in an agreement or in a lease. Statement of agricultural tenants' rights: The grant of planning permission for non-agricultural development may affect agricultural tenants' security of tenure.