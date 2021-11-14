The Littleport branch of the Royal British Legion put on a good show for Remembrance Sunday.

Among those attending was NE Cambs Steve Barclay.

President of the RBL Littleport, Garth McGowen, ably assisted by RBL secretary and his lady wife Margaret, helped to organise the occasion.

MP Steve Barclay at Littleport for Remembrance Day - Credit: Cathy Gibb-de-Swarte

It included the muster outside the Littleport Ex-Servicemen’s Club from where a parade started, led off by the 363MCC bikers club.

Littleport Remembrance - Credit: Cathy Gibb de-Swarte

Littleport remembrance - Credit: Cathy Gibb de-Swarte

A service followed at St George’s led by the Rev Madeleine Albert, and where the National Anthem was sung as the Union Flag flew on the tower that houses the 1914-18 war memorial clock to the fallen.

Mr Barclay laid a wreath alongside the leader of Littleport Parish Council Clive Webber after the crowded church service ended and the congregation filed across to the war memorial on the green for the next part of Littleport’s Remembrance Sunday.

Littleport remembrance - Credit: Cathy Gibb de-Swarte

There was another poignant rendering of the Last Post and Reveille by Littleport Brass band member Avril Conway.

A spontaneous round of applause erupted as the service came to its close.