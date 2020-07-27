Advanced search

COLUMN: ‘It is great to see our local businesses reopening safely after lockdown’

PUBLISHED: 10:33 27 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:33 27 July 2020

South East Cambs MP Lucy Frazer met with the owner of Cloisters Antiques, The Eel Catcher’s Daughter and the CityCycle Centre who were all delighted to be welcoming back their regular customers. Picture: LUCY FRAZER

South East Cambs MP Lucy Frazer met with the owner of Cloisters Antiques, The Eel Catcher’s Daughter and the CityCycle Centre who were all delighted to be welcoming back their regular customers. Picture: LUCY FRAZER

Archant

It is great to see our local businesses reopening after lockdown.

South East Cambs MP Lucy Frazer met with the owner of Cloisters Antiques, The Eel Catcher’s Daughter and the CityCycle Centre who were all delighted to be welcoming back their regular customers. Picture: LUCY FRAZER South East Cambs MP Lucy Frazer met with the owner of Cloisters Antiques, The Eel Catcher’s Daughter and the CityCycle Centre who were all delighted to be welcoming back their regular customers. Picture: LUCY FRAZER

Shopping in Ely last weekend, chatting to owners of many independent stores, it was good to see how they have made their shops safe for customers to return with screens, one way systems and hand sanitisers.

I met with the owners of Cloisters Antiques, The Eel Catcher’s Daughter and the City Cycle Centre who were all delighted to be welcoming back their regular customers.

Many businesses and entrepreneurs that I have spoken to have benefitted from the Government’s financial measures, ensuring that they are able to continue to employ staff and keep their doors open to customers.

South East Cambs MP Lucy Frazer met with the owner of Cloisters Antiques, The Eel Catcher’s Daughter and the CityCycle Centre who were all delighted to be welcoming back their regular customers. Picture: LUCY FRAZER South East Cambs MP Lucy Frazer met with the owner of Cloisters Antiques, The Eel Catcher’s Daughter and the CityCycle Centre who were all delighted to be welcoming back their regular customers. Picture: LUCY FRAZER

MORE: 6 of the finest brunch spots around Ely

­Having spent the last few months tackling coronavirus the Government is now focussing efforts on maintaining jobs and strengthening the economy as we come out of lockdown.

The chancellor recently set out a number of measures to keep people in work and support the hardest hit.

These include a 15 per cent VAT cut for many tourism and hospitality businesses - up to 655 businesses could benefit from this in our area.

There are also measure to get the young into work including a new £2 billion kickstart scheme to create hundreds of thousands of new jobs for young people.

The chancellor also announced a total of £1.6 billion will be invested in employment support schemes, training and apprenticeships to help people looking for a job. This scheme includes £2,000 for businesses who hire a new apprentice under 25.

MORE: Tom’s Cakes will open in Ely later this year

We have all seen the impact of lockdown on the environment - with less pollution, limited traffic and better air.

The Green Homes Grant scheme announced by the Government will help constituents upgrade the energy performance of their homes up to a maximum of £5,000.

Low-income households will be eligible for up to 100 per cent of government funding for up to £10,000.

I hope you will be joining me in taking the benefit of the ‘Eat Out to Help Out’ scheme. From Monday to Wednesday during August, anyone who eats at a participating restaurant, café or pub can receive 50 per cent off food and non-alcoholic drinks up to a value of £10 per person.

I hope that this will encourage many of us back to support the over 240 wonderful restaurants, cafes and pubs across South East Cambridgeshire.

After a long period of lockdown, it is great to see our areas opening up again, in this next phase.

If I can provide any assistance or further information on the above please email me at lucy.frazer.mp@parliament.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Appeal for dashcam footage after cyclist dies in collision

A man who was cycling along Shelford Road, just outside Fulbourn, died following a collision with a silver Vauxhall Corsa at 4.15pm on Friday July 24. Picture: POLICE

“They had the audacity to wave to my husband as they cycled off” - Two teenagers released on bail following Wisbech blaze

Fire crews tackle a blaze at Mouth Lane, Wisbech St Mary, Speculation among residents is that it was deliberate. Picture; WISBECH STANDARD READER

Jail for driver who told police he couldn’t remember his name or date of birth when they stopped him for speeding

When Bozhidar Tsvetanov, 20, was stopped by officers in Rickwood Close, Mepal (pictured), on June 20, he told police that he couldn’t remember his name or date of birth. He has been jailed after pleading guilty to obstructing a constable and perverting the course of justice. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Teenage boy arrested over burglaries and vehicle theft

A 16-year-old boy from Ely who was arrested on suspicion of two burglaries and the theft of a vehicle has been bailed to return to police on August 19. The arrest was part of a county-wide crackdown to tackle burglary. Picture: POLICE

Six years behind bars for drug offences - but Cyrus Nazak faces even longer if he fails to surrender hidden assets

Cyrus Kazak, jailed in 2014 for drug offences. But now facing longer in prison if he fails to tell police about money he has stashed away.

Most Read

Appeal for dashcam footage after cyclist dies in collision

A man who was cycling along Shelford Road, just outside Fulbourn, died following a collision with a silver Vauxhall Corsa at 4.15pm on Friday July 24. Picture: POLICE

“They had the audacity to wave to my husband as they cycled off” - Two teenagers released on bail following Wisbech blaze

Fire crews tackle a blaze at Mouth Lane, Wisbech St Mary, Speculation among residents is that it was deliberate. Picture; WISBECH STANDARD READER

Jail for driver who told police he couldn’t remember his name or date of birth when they stopped him for speeding

When Bozhidar Tsvetanov, 20, was stopped by officers in Rickwood Close, Mepal (pictured), on June 20, he told police that he couldn’t remember his name or date of birth. He has been jailed after pleading guilty to obstructing a constable and perverting the course of justice. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Teenage boy arrested over burglaries and vehicle theft

A 16-year-old boy from Ely who was arrested on suspicion of two burglaries and the theft of a vehicle has been bailed to return to police on August 19. The arrest was part of a county-wide crackdown to tackle burglary. Picture: POLICE

Six years behind bars for drug offences - but Cyrus Nazak faces even longer if he fails to surrender hidden assets

Cyrus Kazak, jailed in 2014 for drug offences. But now facing longer in prison if he fails to tell police about money he has stashed away.

Latest from the Ely Standard

Councillor calls code of conduct complaint ‘politically motivated’ and ‘a calculated attempt to stifle debate’

Deputy council leader Josh Schumann (left) has made a formal code of conduct complaint against Cllr Simon Harries. It follows words used by Cllr Harries at an East Cambs Council meeting. Picture: ARCHANT

Teenage boy arrested over burglaries and vehicle theft

A 16-year-old boy from Ely who was arrested on suspicion of two burglaries and the theft of a vehicle has been bailed to return to police on August 19. The arrest was part of a county-wide crackdown to tackle burglary. Picture: POLICE

“They had the audacity to wave to my husband as they cycled off” - Two teenagers released on bail following Wisbech blaze

Fire crews tackle a blaze at Mouth Lane, Wisbech St Mary, Speculation among residents is that it was deliberate. Picture; WISBECH STANDARD READER

Jail for driver who told police he couldn’t remember his name or date of birth when they stopped him for speeding

When Bozhidar Tsvetanov, 20, was stopped by officers in Rickwood Close, Mepal (pictured), on June 20, he told police that he couldn’t remember his name or date of birth. He has been jailed after pleading guilty to obstructing a constable and perverting the course of justice. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Sports clubs across the Fens win thousands in bid to improve facilities

Ely Table Tennis Club is just one of the clubs to benefit from the latest round of funding from Mick George. Picture: ELY TABLE TENNIS CLUB