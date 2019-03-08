Advanced search

Tory council candidates unlikely to be asked about Brexit says MP Lucy Frazer as they have ‘very limited input’ into the debate

PUBLISHED: 15:11 14 March 2019

MP Lucy Frazer (front row, right) out and about with Conservative election candidates ahead of the 2019 local elections. Picture; SECCA

MP Lucy Frazer (front row, right) out and about with Conservative election candidates ahead of the 2019 local elections. Picture; SECCA

Archant

MP Lucy Frazer says Conservative candidates in the May local elections are unlikely to be asked about Brexit on the doorstep since “they have very limited input” into the debate.

The Tory justice minister was speaking on a BBC local politics show about prospects for the 2019 elections.

“So with me people when they meet me locally largely talk about it (Brexit) and it comes up a lot,” she said.

But when local councillors and volunteers go out canvassing people “tend to talk to them about local issues”.

She said: “I just hope they get some credit for the work they have done and not overshadowed by a national debate over which they have very limited input.

“I do hope people vote on local issues. In the past six years East Cambs has frozen council tax and delivered local services”.

She quoted the bypass and the Hive leisure centre as two of the success stories.

The MP is hosting a public meeting on April 10 in Ely for anyone interested in questioning her about her Parliamentary work.

