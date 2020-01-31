Lucy Frazer MP comes to Cambridge to help turn offenders' lives around

MP Lucy Frazer brought together Cambridgeshire businesses and charities to listen to how they can play their part in turning around offenders' lives.

The prisons and probations minister was in Cambridge to promote the government's reforms to probation announced last year, which state that up to £280 million would be made available to deliver vital rehabilitation work.

The visit is part of a series of roadshow events across the country promoting the new model to charities, businesses and specialist providers that deliver interventions to try and change lives.

"I was delighted to be here and encourage our partners to play their part in the future of probation and help offenders turn away from crime for good," Ms Frazer said.

"It's vital that our probation service brings people together, shares specialist expertise and is locally led, so rehabilitation is tailored and robust."

Ms Frazer met local charities at the event, including Trailblazers, P3 - People Potential Possibilities and Cross Keys Homes, along with representatives from the Cambridgeshire police and crime commissioner's (PCC) office.

This will mean that any organisation, no matter what size, can apply to deliver probation interventions directly to offenders, such as accommodation advice, education courses and vocational training programmes.

The visit provided organisations with the chance to meet the South East Cambridgeshire MP and ask questions about how they can become accredited providers.

One of the focuses of the visit was to highlight the benefits of close collaboration, the importance of probation and PCCs working closely together to provide locally tailored services.

"I am confident the reforms we are making will do just that and help to reduce reoffending and ultimately improve public safety," Ms Frazer added.

She invited organisations to apply using a new approach, that will enable local partners to be involved with probation and deliver specialist services to boost rehabilitation.

Under the new model, which will come into effect in 2021, there will be 12 new probation regions, each of which will have a regional director responsible for deciding which services are commissioned in their area.

Cambridgeshire probation will form part of the East of England division, which will be established in April.