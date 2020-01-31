Advanced search

Lucy Frazer MP comes to Cambridge to help turn offenders' lives around

PUBLISHED: 16:47 31 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:47 31 January 2020

Lucy Frazer MP joined Cambridgeshire businesses and charities at the rehabilitation event in Cambridge. Picture: MINISTRY OF JUSTICE

Lucy Frazer MP joined Cambridgeshire businesses and charities at the rehabilitation event in Cambridge. Picture: MINISTRY OF JUSTICE

Archant

MP Lucy Frazer brought together Cambridgeshire businesses and charities to listen to how they can play their part in turning around offenders' lives.

The prisons and probations minister was in Cambridge to promote the government's reforms to probation announced last year, which state that up to £280 million would be made available to deliver vital rehabilitation work.

The visit is part of a series of roadshow events across the country promoting the new model to charities, businesses and specialist providers that deliver interventions to try and change lives.

"I was delighted to be here and encourage our partners to play their part in the future of probation and help offenders turn away from crime for good," Ms Frazer said.

"It's vital that our probation service brings people together, shares specialist expertise and is locally led, so rehabilitation is tailored and robust."

Ms Frazer met local charities at the event, including Trailblazers, P3 - People Potential Possibilities and Cross Keys Homes, along with representatives from the Cambridgeshire police and crime commissioner's (PCC) office.

You may also want to watch:

This will mean that any organisation, no matter what size, can apply to deliver probation interventions directly to offenders, such as accommodation advice, education courses and vocational training programmes.

The visit provided organisations with the chance to meet the South East Cambridgeshire MP and ask questions about how they can become accredited providers.

One of the focuses of the visit was to highlight the benefits of close collaboration, the importance of probation and PCCs working closely together to provide locally tailored services.

"I am confident the reforms we are making will do just that and help to reduce reoffending and ultimately improve public safety," Ms Frazer added.

She invited organisations to apply using a new approach, that will enable local partners to be involved with probation and deliver specialist services to boost rehabilitation.

Under the new model, which will come into effect in 2021, there will be 12 new probation regions, each of which will have a regional director responsible for deciding which services are commissioned in their area.

Cambridgeshire probation will form part of the East of England division, which will be established in April.

Most Read

Fundraiser launched after Littleport Volkswagen enthusiast’s ‘pride and joy’ red VW Polo is stolen and found burnt out

Classic car lovers across the country rally together to raise money for Littleport Volkswagen enthusiast Shannon Cobain, whose 'pride and joy' red VW Polo was stolen and set alight overnight on Friday January 25. Shannon is pictured crying after discovering Sheldon had been burnt out. Picture: JUSTGIVING

Suspected drink/driver arrested after four vehicle collision near Ely blocks A142

One man has been arrested following a 4 vehicle collison near Ely.

‘Bravest, strongest and most selfless person’ - Cambridgeshire mum dies after battling rare lung disease

Brave mother-of-three Rachel Clements from Cambridgeshire has sadly passed away. Pictured here with her children. Picture: FAMILY.

‘Cruel, unprovoked and completely unnecessary act of violence’ at Wisbech Castle leaves 10,000 rare bees dead

Police have released CCTV footage of a “cruel, unprovoked and completely unnecessary act of violence” at Wisbech Castle that left 10,000 rare bees dead. Hundreds of beehives, which were part of the castle’s British black bee conservation project, were deliberately damaged by intruders who broke into the castle grounds at around 5.15am on January 8. Police are now trying to identify the two men pictured. Picture: POLICE

Ely family left devastated after home burgled whilst at hospital bedside of seriously ill 10-month-old baby

Almost £3,000 has been raised for the family of Ely ?fighter? Loki after thieves break into Caye and Jason Bream's specially-adapted house in Barway and stole £5,000 of tools. They also tossed Loki's medical equipment around and stole some of the 10-month-old's Christmas presents. Picture: GOFUNDME

Most Read

Fundraiser launched after Littleport Volkswagen enthusiast’s ‘pride and joy’ red VW Polo is stolen and found burnt out

Classic car lovers across the country rally together to raise money for Littleport Volkswagen enthusiast Shannon Cobain, whose 'pride and joy' red VW Polo was stolen and set alight overnight on Friday January 25. Shannon is pictured crying after discovering Sheldon had been burnt out. Picture: JUSTGIVING

Suspected drink/driver arrested after four vehicle collision near Ely blocks A142

One man has been arrested following a 4 vehicle collison near Ely.

‘Bravest, strongest and most selfless person’ - Cambridgeshire mum dies after battling rare lung disease

Brave mother-of-three Rachel Clements from Cambridgeshire has sadly passed away. Pictured here with her children. Picture: FAMILY.

‘Cruel, unprovoked and completely unnecessary act of violence’ at Wisbech Castle leaves 10,000 rare bees dead

Police have released CCTV footage of a “cruel, unprovoked and completely unnecessary act of violence” at Wisbech Castle that left 10,000 rare bees dead. Hundreds of beehives, which were part of the castle’s British black bee conservation project, were deliberately damaged by intruders who broke into the castle grounds at around 5.15am on January 8. Police are now trying to identify the two men pictured. Picture: POLICE

Ely family left devastated after home burgled whilst at hospital bedside of seriously ill 10-month-old baby

Almost £3,000 has been raised for the family of Ely ?fighter? Loki after thieves break into Caye and Jason Bream's specially-adapted house in Barway and stole £5,000 of tools. They also tossed Loki's medical equipment around and stole some of the 10-month-old's Christmas presents. Picture: GOFUNDME

Latest from the Ely Standard

Drivers count the cost - in most cases £252 each - for not paying fixed penalty notice for overstaying their welcome in Ely car parks

Barton road car park,Ely. Parking is predominantly free in the city but you can get a fixed penalty notice for overstaying. And a huge bill if you don't pay that. Picture: ARCHANT

INTERVIEW: Brexit is here – so, what next for our MEPs?

Brexit Day is here after more than three years have passed since the UK voted to leave the EU. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA

Lucy Frazer MP comes to Cambridge to help turn offenders’ lives around

Lucy Frazer MP joined Cambridgeshire businesses and charities at the rehabilitation event in Cambridge. Picture: MINISTRY OF JUSTICE

NE Cambs MP and Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay takes the train to Sunderland, prepares for Downing Street party and ready to toast departure from Europe

Steve Barclay farewell speech to his department colleagues. Picture; STEVE BARCLAY/TWITTER

Hollywood glamour to arrive at Ely Cathedral for Crown & Gowns exhibition

Hollywood glamour is coming to Ely Cathedral for the Crowns & Gowns exhibition. Picture: ELY CATHEDRAL
Drive 24