Motorcyclist seriously injured in collision

Katie Woodcock

Published: 10:28 AM September 12, 2022
Updated: 10:29 AM September 12, 2022
The collision happened just after 5:30pm on September 7 in Upware Road, Upware, near Soham.

The collision happened just after 5:30pm on September 7 in Upware Road, Upware, near Soham. - Credit: Google Maps

A serious collision in East Cambridgeshire left a motorcyclist fighting for his life. 

It happened at just after 5:30pm on September 7 in Upware Road, Upware, near Soham, when the man on a black Lexmoto Enigma ZS 125 motorbike was in collision with a Vauxhall Insignia traveling in the opposite direction. 

The motorcyclist, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital in a critical condition. 

The driver of the Insignia, a man in his 40s, was uninjured and remained at the scene. 

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have dashcam footage of the moments leading up to it, are urged to contact police via webchat or call 101 quoting reference 358 of September 7. 

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Ely News

