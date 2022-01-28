News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Motorcyclist in serious condition after A142 tractor crash

Daniel Mason

Published: 10:27 AM January 28, 2022
Updated: 10:29 AM January 28, 2022
Eye Hill Drove junction off A142 Ely and Soham

Police and ambulance crews were called to the junction of Eye Hill Drove on the A142 between Ely and Soham after a motorcyclist crashed with a tractor. - Credit: Google Maps

A motorcyclist is in a serious condition after crashing with a tractor on the A142. 

Police and ambulance crews were called to the junction with Eye Hill Drove off the A142 between Ely and Soham just before 4.10pm on Thursday, January 27. 

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at 4.09pm with reports of a collision on the A142 between Ely and Soham.  

“The man who was riding the motorcycle was taken to hospital for treatment, where he remains in a serious condition.” 

A spokesperson for the East of England Ambulance Service said they were called to the area at around 4.15pm. 

“We sent an ambulance, rapid response vehicle, ambulance officer vehicle, our hazardous area response team and the East Anglian Air Ambulance,” they said. 

“Crews treated a male patient at the scene before transporting him by road to Addenbrooke’s Hospital for further assessment and care.” 

Anyone who saw the crash should contact Cambridgeshire Police through their web chat at: https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw, online at: https://www.cambs.police.uk/report/Report quoting incident 299 of January 27. 

Anyone without internet access should call 101. 

