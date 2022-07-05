News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Motorcyclist 'seriously injured' following A1303 crash

Pearce Bates

Published: 9:57 AM July 5, 2022
Newmarket Road, with trees either side.

During the crash, a motorcyclist had come off his bike near Stow cum Quy. - Credit: Google Maps

A motorcyclist has been "seriously injured" following a crash on the A1303 Newmarket Road.

The incident occurred at around 10.00am on Friday (July 1).

During the crash, a motorcyclist had come off his bike near Stow cum Quy.

Emergency services attended the scene, and the motorcyclist was taken to hospital with what Cambridgeshire Police have described as "serious injuries". 

The road was partially blocked, whilst the incident was being dealt with.

Delays were experienced for two miles from Junction 35 of the highway's eastbound carriageway.

At the time, motorists were advised to avoid the area and allow extra time for their journeys.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said: "We were called at about 10.00am on Friday (July 1) with reports a motorcyclist had come off his bike on Newmarket Road, Stow cum Quy.

"Emergency services attended and the rider was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

"The road was partially blocked while recovery took place."

