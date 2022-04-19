A motorcyclist has died following a crash that involved two cars on the A142. - Credit: Google Maps

A motorcyclist has died following a crash involving two cars on the A142 in east Cambridgeshire at the weekend.

The man in his 20s was travelling from Ely to Soham on Saturday (April 16) when he crashed with a silver Seat Altea and a black Ford S-Max just after 4pm.

Both police officers and paramedics attended the scene, but the motorcyclist was pronounced dead before he could be taken to hospital.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said that they are "not yet in a position to name the motorcyclist".

The drivers and passengers of the other vehicles all suffered minor injuries.

Cambridgeshire Police are urging those who witnessed the crash, or saw the vehicles prior to the incident, to come forward.

Anyone with relevant dashcam footage is also asked to contact the police.

This can be done online, via Cambridgeshire Police's web chat service or by calling 101, quoting incident 325 of April 16.