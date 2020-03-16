Motorcross rider who died in crash named

Motorcyclist who died following a crash in an off-road motorcross event at the Wildtracks Offroad Activity Centre on the Cambridgeshire- Suffolk border on Sunday has been named. This picture is for illustrative purposes only. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A motorcyclist who died following a crash in an off-road motorcross event on the Cambridgeshire- Suffolk border on Sunday has been named.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Daniel Clifford, 34, of South Church Avenue, Southend On Sea, was riding an off-road motorcross motorcycle as part of an organised sporting event at Wildtracks Offroad Activity Centre at about 12.20pm,

You may also want to watch:

He crashed while negotiating a hill and despite best efforts of staff and paramedics, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nobody else was injured during the incident.

Anyone who has information, or who witnessed the collision, is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 215 of 15 March, or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.