Advanced search

He's going to be OK say family members after motor cyclist freed from beneath vehicle in Broad Street, Ely, collision

PUBLISHED: 14:39 30 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:39 30 September 2019

A motor cyclist had been to be freed from beneath a vehicle following a collision in Broad Street, Ely. The road was closed for some time on Friday evening following the incident. Image: ARCHANT

A motor cyclist had been to be freed from beneath a vehicle following a collision in Broad Street, Ely. The road was closed for some time on Friday evening following the incident. Image: ARCHANT

Archant

Family members of the young motor cyclist involved in a collision in Ely on Friday said he has been "very lucky and thankfully there will be no lasting injuries".

The relieved family members posted the update following reports that fire crews and paramedics arrived at the scene to find the motor cyclist trapped under a vehicle in Broad Street just after 6pm.

The road was closed to allow emergency services access who included an ambulance, a rapid response vehicle and the East Anglian air ambulance.

"One person was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital for further care," said a spokesman for the East of England ambulance service.

You may also want to watch:

A statement from Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue said they were called at 6.20pm to assist with a crew from Ely and another from Soham in attendance.

"Crews arrived to find a motorcyclist stuck underneath a vehicle," said a fire service spokesman.

"Using specialist equipment, firefighters managed to release the casualty from under the vehicle and left the casualty in the care of the ambulance service"

One resident said the accident happened outside her home and she called the ambulance whilst her husband was a "go between" a nurse and her on the phone with the ambulance.

The off duty nurse was passing the scene at the time and onlookers said she held and comforted the motor cyclist until paramedics arrived.

Most Read

Greater Anglia’s long-awaited new trains make their way through Ely station

Greater Anglia’s long-awaited new trains made a stop at Ely station as the Cambridge to Norwich service passed through. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

‘He was a lovely old boy’ - Tributes at scene where man in his 80s died in incident with teenagers

Tributes have been left outside a house in Edinburgh Drive, Wisbech, where a man in his 80s died on Saturday Picture: Chris Bishop

Girls, aged 14 and 16, arrested on suspicion of murder after death of man in his 80s

Two girls have been arrested following an incident on Edinburgh Drive in Wisbech in which a man, in his 80s, has died. A post mortem into the man's death is under way. Picture: Google Streetview

He’s going to be OK say family members after motor cyclist freed from beneath vehicle in Broad Street, Ely, collision

A motor cyclist had been to be freed from beneath a vehicle following a collision in Broad Street, Ely. The road was closed for some time on Friday evening following the incident. Image: ARCHANT

Cashier attacked - and taken to hospital - as suspected shoplifters smash up BP garage in March

Cordoned off, the BP garage in Dartford Road, March, where a cashier was attacked by a suspected shoplifter on Sunday. Picture; BEN JOLLEY

Most Read

Greater Anglia’s long-awaited new trains make their way through Ely station

Greater Anglia’s long-awaited new trains made a stop at Ely station as the Cambridge to Norwich service passed through. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

‘He was a lovely old boy’ - Tributes at scene where man in his 80s died in incident with teenagers

Tributes have been left outside a house in Edinburgh Drive, Wisbech, where a man in his 80s died on Saturday Picture: Chris Bishop

Girls, aged 14 and 16, arrested on suspicion of murder after death of man in his 80s

Two girls have been arrested following an incident on Edinburgh Drive in Wisbech in which a man, in his 80s, has died. A post mortem into the man's death is under way. Picture: Google Streetview

He’s going to be OK say family members after motor cyclist freed from beneath vehicle in Broad Street, Ely, collision

A motor cyclist had been to be freed from beneath a vehicle following a collision in Broad Street, Ely. The road was closed for some time on Friday evening following the incident. Image: ARCHANT

Cashier attacked - and taken to hospital - as suspected shoplifters smash up BP garage in March

Cordoned off, the BP garage in Dartford Road, March, where a cashier was attacked by a suspected shoplifter on Sunday. Picture; BEN JOLLEY

Latest from the Ely Standard

‘He was a lovely old boy’ - Tributes at scene where man in his 80s died in incident with teenagers

Tributes have been left outside a house in Edinburgh Drive, Wisbech, where a man in his 80s died on Saturday Picture: Chris Bishop

Visitors from French town twinned with Soham explore Cambridgeshire

Visitors from French town twinned with Soham explore Cambridgeshire. Picture: Vivienne Robinson

He’s going to be OK say family members after motor cyclist freed from beneath vehicle in Broad Street, Ely, collision

A motor cyclist had been to be freed from beneath a vehicle following a collision in Broad Street, Ely. The road was closed for some time on Friday evening following the incident. Image: ARCHANT

MP Lucy Frazer says NHS investment for Addenbrooke’s will create ‘cutting-edge intergrated care system’ and world class hospital

Helath secretary Matt Hancock with MP Lucy Frazer. Ms Frazer, the MP for SE Cambs, has welcomed investment into Addenbroke's Hospital, Cambridgridge. Picture: NHS

Ely Inner Wheel Club welcomes district chairman Deidre Griffin

The Ely Inner Wheel Club welcomed district chairman Deidre Griffin as the guest of honour and she inducted new member Claire Warren. Picture: DIANA GOLDSTEIN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists