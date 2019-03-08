He's going to be OK say family members after motor cyclist freed from beneath vehicle in Broad Street, Ely, collision

A motor cyclist had been to be freed from beneath a vehicle following a collision in Broad Street, Ely. The road was closed for some time on Friday evening following the incident. Image: ARCHANT Archant

Family members of the young motor cyclist involved in a collision in Ely on Friday said he has been "very lucky and thankfully there will be no lasting injuries".

The relieved family members posted the update following reports that fire crews and paramedics arrived at the scene to find the motor cyclist trapped under a vehicle in Broad Street just after 6pm.

The road was closed to allow emergency services access who included an ambulance, a rapid response vehicle and the East Anglian air ambulance.

"One person was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital for further care," said a spokesman for the East of England ambulance service.

A statement from Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue said they were called at 6.20pm to assist with a crew from Ely and another from Soham in attendance.

"Crews arrived to find a motorcyclist stuck underneath a vehicle," said a fire service spokesman.

"Using specialist equipment, firefighters managed to release the casualty from under the vehicle and left the casualty in the care of the ambulance service"

One resident said the accident happened outside her home and she called the ambulance whilst her husband was a "go between" a nurse and her on the phone with the ambulance.

The off duty nurse was passing the scene at the time and onlookers said she held and comforted the motor cyclist until paramedics arrived.