Mother could not be prouder of brownies leader whose had ‘huge impact’ during lockdown

Joanne Isbell and her daughter Rosie (left), as well as her two sisters, have been taking part in different activities in their brownies group sessions during the coronavirus lockdown. Pictures: SUPPLIED/JOANNE ISBELL Archant

A mother from Soham whose daughter has kept in touch with friends through her brownies group said the sessions has had “a huge impact” during the coronavirus lockdown.

Joanne Isbell’s daughter Rosie speaks to her friends from the Fifth Soham Brownies group every Thursday, taking part in various tasks and games and has also held a campfire in her garden.

The sessions are run by Verity Clark through Zoom after the pandemic stopped their usual face-to-face meetings, where she emails parents regularly with different challenges and other activities in order to help children pass their badges.

Rosie has been attending the group for around seven months, which has held an Easter session and will also be running a half-term session this week.

“With meetings, they have been doing what they would be doing in person, so they have done badges, activities to do at home and some as a group and have to do so many hours to gain the badge,” Joanne said.

“One night, Verity asked if we could set up a place where they could sleep other than their bed. They held a campfire, slept in their camp beds and that next morning, asked how they got on.

“It is nice to feel that my daughter feels she is not stuck at home and other people are thinking of her and that they are not left to their own devices.”

The meetings last for around an hour every Thursday from 6pm, where personalised certificates have been made and sent by Verity to members ahead of receiving their badge.

Joanne said her daughter cannot wait to see her friends again when Thursday evening comes around, as well as recognising the efforts Verity has shown to continue the meetings.

“Verity is there every week at 6pm on the dot. She will usually send a list of things kids will need, like blu-tac or a pen to help them do activities,” she said.

“Those who cannot take part, she tells them what they did and if parents can send in a picture of what they have been doing, they can still be a part of the group.

“I think this has had a huge impact on Rosie. She can be emotional at the best of times but looks forward to it. You get to 5.45pm on a Thursday, and I say ‘look, eat your dinner now!’

“I have two other girls; I am constantly busy, so it gives Rosie the opportunity to talk to her friends and to tell somebody else what she has been up to.

“I think this brownie leader deserves a massive thank you and the recognition for going above and beyond to support our children in this very difficult time.”

