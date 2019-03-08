Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

More than 1,500 East Cambridgeshire pupils take part in special Mother’s Day feature

PUBLISHED: 17:26 26 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:26 26 March 2019

Our Mother’s Day feature in this week’s Ely Standard. Picture: ARCHANT

Our Mother’s Day feature in this week’s Ely Standard. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Make sure your pick up a copy of the Ely Standard this week as you may see a special message from your child this Mother’s Day.

Our newspaper will feature 20 pages of messages from more than 1,500 pupils from 60 classes from eight schools in East Cambridgeshire.

The pull-out supplement will be available in both the regular and Soham edition of the Ely Standard newspaper on Thursday, March 28.

If you manage to spot your message, make sure you tweet us @ElyStandard or tag us in on Instagram via @ElyStandard.

Most Read

Expect traffic delays when the A142 closes for essential resurfacing

The A142 at Stuntney Road, Ely, is being resurfaced as part of a programme by Cambridgeshire County Council to repair drought damaged roads across the county. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE COUNTY COUNCIL

Tributes flood in for Clem Tompsett MBE - described as ‘the greatest carrot grower in the UK- after his death was announced at the weekend

Clem Tompsett MBE whose death has been announced. Clem has been described as 'one of the great carrot growers in the UK'. Picture; FAMILY

Andy Wright of Littleport, former chairman of East Cambridgeshire District Council and honorary alderman, has died

East Cambridgeshire District Council last May conferred the title of honorary alderman on former Councillor, Andrew Norman Wright. The death has been announced today of Mr Wright. He is seen with Cllr Peter Creswell, the council chairman. Picture: ARCHANT

Ely school criticised over tree netting to stop nesting birds

Ely school criticised over tree netting to stop nesting birds. Picture: ELAINE EWART

Network Rail begins noise testing as work gets under way on £20m Soham station to connect with Peterborough and Ipswich

Soham station: Mayor James Palmer (bottom, centre) visited the site of the new station to see noise monitoring tests by Network Rail. The other photos show how the proposed station will look like. Picture:CAPCA/NETWORK RAIL

Most Read

Expect traffic delays when the A142 closes for essential resurfacing

The A142 at Stuntney Road, Ely, is being resurfaced as part of a programme by Cambridgeshire County Council to repair drought damaged roads across the county. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE COUNTY COUNCIL

Tributes flood in for Clem Tompsett MBE - described as ‘the greatest carrot grower in the UK- after his death was announced at the weekend

Clem Tompsett MBE whose death has been announced. Clem has been described as 'one of the great carrot growers in the UK'. Picture; FAMILY

Andy Wright of Littleport, former chairman of East Cambridgeshire District Council and honorary alderman, has died

East Cambridgeshire District Council last May conferred the title of honorary alderman on former Councillor, Andrew Norman Wright. The death has been announced today of Mr Wright. He is seen with Cllr Peter Creswell, the council chairman. Picture: ARCHANT

Ely school criticised over tree netting to stop nesting birds

Ely school criticised over tree netting to stop nesting birds. Picture: ELAINE EWART

Network Rail begins noise testing as work gets under way on £20m Soham station to connect with Peterborough and Ipswich

Soham station: Mayor James Palmer (bottom, centre) visited the site of the new station to see noise monitoring tests by Network Rail. The other photos show how the proposed station will look like. Picture:CAPCA/NETWORK RAIL

Latest from the Ely Standard

New state-of-the-art dementia care home - with cinema room - to create 100 jobs and open in Ely this July

A new state-of-the-art care home providing dementia care for 66 residents will create 100 jobs in Ely. Picture: GREENSLEEVES CARE.

Thieves steal tractor Ted from Witchford small holding

Ted the tractor is stolen from a small holding in Witchford. Owner Iain Clements is appealing for witnesses to get in touch woith Crimestoppers.

Network Rail begins noise testing as work gets under way on £20m Soham station to connect with Peterborough and Ipswich

Soham station: Mayor James Palmer (bottom, centre) visited the site of the new station to see noise monitoring tests by Network Rail. The other photos show how the proposed station will look like. Picture:CAPCA/NETWORK RAIL

More than 1,500 East Cambridgeshire pupils take part in special Mother’s Day feature

Our Mother’s Day feature in this week’s Ely Standard. Picture: ARCHANT

Soham cafe told to make ‘major improvements’ despite ‘very good’ cleanliness rating

A Tasca in Soham High Street. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists