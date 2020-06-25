Advanced search

Great-granddaughter, 6, of first Ely Hero winner bakes sweet treats to raise hundreds

PUBLISHED: 15:42 25 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:42 25 June 2020

Sharon Smith and daughter Molly raised hundreds for charity by baking cakes in memory of their grandad and great-grandad Bert Russell, the first Ely Hero winner. Picture: SUPPLIED/SHARON SMITH/ARCHANT

Sharon Smith and daughter Molly raised hundreds for charity by baking cakes in memory of their grandad and great-grandad Bert Russell, the first Ely Hero winner. Picture: SUPPLIED/SHARON SMITH/ARCHANT

Archant

A six-year-old girl who baked cakes in memory of her great-grandad, known as ‘Mr Little Thetford’, has raised hundreds of pounds for charity.

Sharon Smith and daughter Molly raised hundreds for charity by baking cakes in memory of their grandad and great-grandad Bert Russell, the first Ely Hero winner. Picture: ARCHANTSharon Smith and daughter Molly raised hundreds for charity by baking cakes in memory of their grandad and great-grandad Bert Russell, the first Ely Hero winner. Picture: ARCHANT

Sharon Smith and her daughter Molly decided to make their own sweet treats to remember the first Ely Hero winner Bert Russell, who died last month aged 92 in The Firs care home in Little Downham after falling ill.

Having watched an Alzheimer’s Society cupcake day advert on TV, the mother and daughter duo thought about marking the annual event, and quickly got to work.

“When we saw the Alzheimer’s cupcake advert on TV, Molly decided she would like to do that because she likes baking, so we emptied our garage and set up a stall,” Sharon said.

“A couple of people that knew grandad said as they couldn’t attend his funeral, they would donate online.

Sharon Smith and daughter Molly raised hundreds for charity by baking cakes in memory of their grandad and great-grandad Bert Russell, the first Ely Hero winner. Picture: SUPPLIED/SHARON SMITHSharon Smith and daughter Molly raised hundreds for charity by baking cakes in memory of their grandad and great-grandad Bert Russell, the first Ely Hero winner. Picture: SUPPLIED/SHARON SMITH

“It got to the point where he did know who we were. We were going regularly, and my daughter said ‘can we make some cakes?’”

MORE: Death of a true community champion, and winner of our first Ely Heroes award

After frantically preparing a range of cakes, from carrot and banana cake to chocolate cupcakes the night before, Sharon and Molly welcomed residents to their stall outside their Ely home on Saturday, June 13.

Residents from Ely, Littleport and Little Thetford who knew Bert, known for his dedication to his village, as well as those who didn’t know the popular grandfather came to try out the tasty items on offer

Sharon Smith and daughter Molly raised hundreds for charity by baking cakes in memory of their grandad and great-grandad Bert Russell, the first Ely Hero winner. Picture: SUPPLIED/SHARON SMITHSharon Smith and daughter Molly raised hundreds for charity by baking cakes in memory of their grandad and great-grandad Bert Russell, the first Ely Hero winner. Picture: SUPPLIED/SHARON SMITH

In total, the pair have raised around £750 for the Alzheimer’s Society, and have even received notes of kindness from their neighbours.

“I put it on my Facebook page that we were doing it, and a lot of people from my daughter’s school popped up, people from the village and those who knew my grandad came along,” Sharon said.

“It was heart-warming. I think a lot of people came whose parents had dementia, not just those who knew grandad. It was quite touching the amount of people that came.

“There were a lot of elderly people that came out, and we live in a predominantly elderly area. In general, a lot of elderly people had not seen anybody and came to us before the queue arrived.

“Molly would go over, pop at the door and they would leave a note through the door saying ‘thank you’.

“It went so much better than I thought.”

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus deaths in East Cambridgeshire - where it hit hardest and where it missed altogether

Stark variations in the numbers dying from coronavirus are reflected in the latest figures. In some East Cambs villages there have been no reported deaths from Covid-19 but in others the death rate as being nearly 40 per cent of all recorded deaths.

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Man in his 20s charged with three counts of attempted murder following incident in Little Downham

Third Drove, Little Downham, where emergency services were called to an overturned tractor on Monday (22 June). Picture: Google Street View

Cambs police car caught in three-car smash involving five people on busy A142

The A142 where three cars � including a marked police car � were involved in a crash on Sunday, June 21. Picture: Google Maps/Archant - For illustrative purposes only

Princes’ in Wisbech has closed after 14 staff members test positive for coronavirus

Princes' Wisbech has been closed after 14 staff members tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Ray Troll.

Most Read

Coronavirus deaths in East Cambridgeshire - where it hit hardest and where it missed altogether

Stark variations in the numbers dying from coronavirus are reflected in the latest figures. In some East Cambs villages there have been no reported deaths from Covid-19 but in others the death rate as being nearly 40 per cent of all recorded deaths.

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Man in his 20s charged with three counts of attempted murder following incident in Little Downham

Third Drove, Little Downham, where emergency services were called to an overturned tractor on Monday (22 June). Picture: Google Street View

Cambs police car caught in three-car smash involving five people on busy A142

The A142 where three cars � including a marked police car � were involved in a crash on Sunday, June 21. Picture: Google Maps/Archant - For illustrative purposes only

Princes’ in Wisbech has closed after 14 staff members test positive for coronavirus

Princes' Wisbech has been closed after 14 staff members tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Ray Troll.

Latest from the Ely Standard

‘New rural network could be the hero for net zero,’ says council leader Steve Count

Cllr Steve Count is the leader of Cambridgeshire County Council and chair of the Countryside Climate Network. Picture: Archant

‘Great news’ for Wicksteed Park after fundraiser to save theme park tops £120k

An online fundraiser to save Britain’s oldest theme park Wicksteed Park has topped the £120,000 mark. Picture: Wicksteed Park

Colourful Wicken Fen snaps put together in digital LGBTQ+ flag for Pride Month

Wicken Fen’s digital LGBTQ+ flag created by volunteer Glynis Pierson for Pride Month. Picture: Wicken Fen

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, June 25

Britain's Sue Barker in action on Centre Court at Wimbledon when she beat Australian Kerry Reid to reach the semi-finals of the women's singles

Man in his 20s charged with three counts of attempted murder following incident in Little Downham

Third Drove, Little Downham, where emergency services were called to an overturned tractor on Monday (22 June). Picture: Google Street View