Commercial van becomes the latest casualty of Britain's most bashed bridge at Ely

Ity is the country's most bashed bridge - and today it claimed another casualty. This was the aftermath of a van coming to grief under the Stuntney Road bridge in Ely. Picture; ROSS BARNES Archant

Competition to determine which is Britain's most bashed bridge saw Ely widen its lead again today after a van lost part of its side trying to get through it.

Only days after two incidents at Stonea near March - a contender for the top title - the Stuntney Road bridge in Ely claimed another 'victim'.

Passers-by were shocked to see the van parked up just after passing under the bridge and leaving part of its side panelling behind on the road.

"I could understand if it was a mid high top van that might be close but that's a high van," said one driver.

"And also wouldn't you go slowly to see if it fits not flat out and hope for the best?"

Earlier this year the bridge was included in a debate in the European Parliament about road infrastructure. MEPs discussed safety measures including how to prevent lorries and trucks from hitting low bridges.

One of the ideas is to have chains hanging on a gantry in the run up to the bridge to let drivers know if they are safe to go under.