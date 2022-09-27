Hannah McCreadie, who has been a childminder for 17 years, was named 'most amazing professional' at this year's Ely Hero Awards. Hannah pictured with award sponsors Demcom. - Credit: Ely Standard

A childminder referred to as a ‘second mum’ to many will “embrace it and carry on” after winning at the Ely Hero Awards.

Hannah McCreadie of Ely, who has been childminding for 17 years, was named ‘Most Amazing Professional’ at this year’s event four years after her son won the ‘Child of Achievement’ award.

“I take care of children and love them as if they were my own,” said Hannah.

“To get this award, I’m speechless; I’m going to embrace it and carry on doing what I do.”

Other award finalists

Daniel Lawrence – During the Covid-19 lockdown, Daniel, who runs a plumbing service, pledged to help vulnerable and older people, with organisers saying reviews of his business “speak of his dedication to helping others”.

Sam McCloud – A professional therapist, Sam specialises in areas such as therapy dogs and ADHD support in schools, which judges say she gives children “a new ability to cope”.