Cambridge Central Mosque has delivered hot meals to staff at the Royal Papworth Hospital battling the coronavirus. Picture: ROYAL PAPWORTH HOSPITAL Archant

A mosque has teamed up with local restaurants to deliver more than 1,000 food packages to staff at the Royal Papworth Hospital.

Volunteers at Cambridge Central Mosque have been preparing 30 meals each day since the first full day of Ramadan, before dropping them off at the hospital for staff in the critical care unit, security guards and paramedics.

The meat or vegetable curries have been donated by several restaurants in Cambridge or have been provided at cost price and paid for by the mosque.

Reef Cheetham, a nurse working in critical care at Royal Papworth Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We want to say a massive thank you to Cambridge Central Mosque for your generosity.

“It’s so kind to provide something for us to eat, so that when we have finished a long day we can come away and in a couple of minutes have something to nourish us.”

Muslims celebrated Eid last weekend to mark the end of Ramadan, but Cambridge Central Mosque is due to continue with the deliveries until the end of June.

So far, 1,139 food packs have been donated to the hospital and its staff since April 24.

Genc Hajdini, from Cambridge Central Mosque, said: “It has been a privilege for us to be able to help Royal Papworth Hospital as part of our community work during these challenging times.”