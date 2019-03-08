Advanced search

Campaigners unite at Ely Brexit rally to call for a People's Vote

PUBLISHED: 16:51 09 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:51 09 September 2019

One of Ely’s biggest ever political rallies took place on the weekend – in a protest for a public vote on the final Brexit deal. Picture: Virginie Ganivet

One of Ely's biggest ever political rallies took place on the weekend - in a protest for a public vote on the final Brexit deal.

It was a sold out event with more than 250 people in attendance and talks on cross-party cooperation and the need to "unite".

The event was organised by Ely for Europe and South East Cambs for Europe, with the support of the People's Vote campaign and civil rights organisation New Europeans.

They discussed why a People's Vote on the final Brexit deal is the most democratic way out of the Brexit deadlock, and how individuals can make their voices count in the current political context.

Speakers included Daniel Zeichner MP, Lord Richard Balfe, Catherine Rowett MEP, Daniel Laycock, spokesperson for #RemainerNow and campaigner Kate Willoughby.

UK-based Danish journalist Else Kvist, who could not vote in the referendum or in the EU election, also have a speech.

She said she had felt "reduced to a bargaining chip" but "found courage among supportive people, such as the crowd in Ely".

One campaigner in attendance, Fiona James, said: "The speakers were really inspiring and moving - especially Else Kvist and Daniel Laycock, whose stories almost reduced me to tears."

Ely for Europe and South East Cambridgeshire for Europe are working together to encourage a close relationship between the UK and the EU.

