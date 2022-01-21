The collision between the Mercedes CL500 and Piaggio Zip happened on the A14. - Credit: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

A 16-year-old moped rider was seriously injured in a crash involving a car on the A14 yesterday (January 20).

The collision between the Mercedes CL500 and Piaggio Zip happened at just after 5pm on the spur road linking Swavesey Services with junction 24 of the A14.

The teenager from Papworth Everard was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Mercedes, a 65-year-old woman from Tunbridge Wells, Kent, was uninjured and remained at the scene.

Sergeant Mark Atkins said: “We’re appealing for anyone who saw the collision or moments leading up to it to contact us.

"We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police via their web chat service https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw or online forms at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident 322 of January 20.

Anyone without internet access should call 101.







