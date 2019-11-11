Advanced search

Six golfers from Ely City Golf Club progress to finals and get ready to board flight to Montecastillo resort in Spain

11 November, 2019 - 12:43
Members left to right: Mark Smith, Luke Ryan, Chris Nixon, Ed Webster, Neil Brosnan, James McLaughlin. Ely City Golf Club make it to National Club Finals in Spain. Picture: Supplied/Ely City Golf Club

Supplied/Ely City Golf Club

Members from the Ely City Golf Club have, once again, made it through to National Club Finals in Spain.

Six club golfers have progressed through seven rounds ahead of the final event at the Montecastillo resort.

Over 500 golf clubs from across the UK entered the competition and Ely have made it through again after finishing as runner ups in 2017.

Mark Smith, team captain, said: "It's an incredible achievement to get to the finals again.

"We feel better prepared this year and have strengthened the squad by bringing in county champion Luke Ryan.

"And former county player Chris Nixon and James McLaughlin has represented England at school boy level."

The semi final takes place on Wednesday, November 20 with the final taking place on November 21.

Ely players and supporters will be wearing sponsored clothing from Norman and Nicholas builders.

The club currently offers a seven-day membership; with discounted rates for intermediate members aged 18 to 30 and juniors aged up to 17.

