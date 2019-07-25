Choir raise £900 to help build tea barn at Cambridgeshire farm

Singing stars raised more than £900 for a Cambridgeshire farm project that supports people with learning difficulties.

ReSound, who are a 36-voice choir, held their summer concert in support of Prospects Trust.

The project, based at the 18-acre Snakehall Farm in Swaffham, specialises in providing therapeutic horticulture to people with disabilities and varying health needs.

Funding from ReSound's concert raised money for The Shovel the Hovel Project which will help build a tea barn at the site.

ReSound trustee, Jane Kershaw, said: "We usually sing to raise money for charitable causes, so everyone in the choir was delighted to sing for Prospects and get to know a bit about it as an organisation.

"A total of £950 from the concert at St Cyriac's was an added bonus."

The choir, based in Cambridge, has been singing together since 2010, after being created by musical director Rowena Whitehead.

They sing an eclectic contemporary and traditional mix of a cappella songs from different cultures.