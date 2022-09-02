Obi Monye hopes to become Mr British Isles on top of his Mr Cambridgeshire crown. - Credit: Supplied by Obi Monye

A model hopes that competing in a national modelling competition will help inspire others to showcase their true selves.

Obi Monye of Ely secured a spot in Mr British Isles 2022 after applying last year.

“I had to show photos that were sporty, in the kitchen, loungewear and beachwear,” said Obi.

“I also model on the beach and made some photos in the kitchen, like wearing an apron and I’ve been involved as an extra in a few productions in London.”

Obi, who moved from the capital to Ely, works in industrial packaging and has worked on different programmes, including comedy-drama series Spotless.

But it is modelling that has become something the father-of-three is keen to pursue, following on from his parents.

“My mother was a very influential model and my father was also a model,” Obi said.

“So, I feel my childhood was instrumental in inspiring me to become a model.

“My family have been involved in clothing for a while, too.”

In the competition on September 10, Obi has to prepare a two-hour presentation at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Chester where he will showcase two different outfits for judges.

And having already modelled a range of clothing, the 43-year-old is hoping he can appeal to an even wider audience.

“It’s one of those things that I’d like to experience and see where it goes,” he said.

“Personally, it’s being able to carry one self and present what you want to present.

“It’s also about influence and make people change or attract people to what we are wearing and being that appeal to people.”

Obi, who was crowned Mr Cambridgeshire 2022, will be competing against around 40 other models.

Some of the rewards for becoming Mr British Isles includes a modelling and promotional contract.

But as well as showcasing his abilities, he also wants to make an impact.

“For me, success is enjoying the event and I’m looking forward to being there,” Obi added.

“We’re always looking at things to be comfortable in in our environment and always trying to look good.

“If someone can be affected by my image, that is fulfilling.”