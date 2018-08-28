Advanced search

Mobile home in Pymoor centre stage in battle with council planners

PUBLISHED: 10:53 23 January 2019

Archant

A mobile home has taken centre stage in a battle between its owner and the local council.

East Cambridgeshire District Council has refused a retrospective application to retain the mobile home at Hundred Foot Bank, Pymoor.

The council claims it is likely to lead to “danger and inconvenience” locally.

Planning officer Catherine Looper said the main issue relates to “principle of development, flood risk, the impact upon character and appearance of the area, residential amenity, highways safety and ecology.

“The application seeks to obtain consent for the retention of the mobile home as a dwelling.

“It fails to demonstrate that the proposal would not be detrimental to highway safety as the location plan and block plan do not show that the site benefits from access.

“This is therefore likely to lead to danger and inconvenience to users of the public highway through on-street parking.”

In November 2017 the owner applied for a certificate of lawfulness for “siting of a caravan” to be “used for additional accommodation and guest accommodation, ancillary to the residential use of the main dwelling”.

The retrospective bid was lodged by applicant Jacqueline Phebey a year later.

Little Downham Parish Council backed refusal noting that “a mobile home is not considered a suitable dwelling to be in this location”.

Plans also included the change the use from agricultural land to garden land.

But ECDC raised concerns over the area being in a Flood Zone 3.

The site has a two storey detached house with a garage to the side and paddocks.

The mobile home is positioned north-east of the property to the front of the site.

County council officials said that the application was “not supported by significant highways information”.

“The proposed dwelling is located within the countryside and, by virtue of its distance from the settlement of Pymoor, is considered to be in an unsustainable location,” the report added.

“The proposal does not promote sustainable forms of transport and the residents of this additional dwelling will be reliant on motor vehicles in order to access any local services or facilities.”

“It also fails to promote sustainable development.”

#includeImage($article, 225)

#includeImage($article, 225)

#includeImage($article, 225)

#includeImage($article, 225)

#includeImage($article, 225)

