Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

PUBLISHED: 14:50 27 March 2019

MLH TRANSPORT LIMITED of UNIT 6B, HADDENHAM BUSINESS PARK, SUTTON ROAD, ELY, CB6 3PT is applying to change an existing licence as follows To keep an extra 3 goods vehicles and 4 trailers at the operating centre at 6B HADDENHAM BUSINESS PARK, SUTTON ROAD, ELY CB6 3PT and to add an operating centre to keep 4 goods vehicles and 4 trailers at GROVEMERE PROPERTY, THE LORRY PARK, LANCASTER WAY BUSINESS PARK, ELY, CB6 3NW.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

