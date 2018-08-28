Best dressed window in Ely goes to...Mitzy!

Best dressed window in Ely goes to...Mitzy! Picture: ALAN ARNOLD Archant

A glittering display of Christmas cheer in the form of a crinoline lady won the judges hearts in this year’s best dressed window competition in Ely.

Ladies fashion shop Mitzy had decorated a tree lady with gold bows, stars, confetti and baubles.

Manager Clare Rees was presented with the shield by the Mayor Mike Rouse accompanied by Deputy Mayor Cllr Alison Arnold, who organised the competition alongside City of Ely Council.

In second place was Cancer Research with their Quality Street design and in third was The Handmade Cupcake shop with a delicious pastry remake of Ely.

Cllr Alison Arnold said: “It was a very hard decision to choose a winner but Mitzy’s design was quite unique and resembled Christmas past.

“Next year we may hold entries a bit later so that everyone in the city gets time to take part.”

Commenting on their win, Mitzy said: “We have loved seeing people stop to take a look, take photos, and talking to the kind people who have taken the time to pop into the shop to comment.

“We are very proud to be part of our lovely city and are happy to take part in community events.”