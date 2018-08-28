Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Best dressed window in Ely goes to...Mitzy!

PUBLISHED: 13:00 23 December 2018

Best dressed window in Ely goes to...Mitzy! Picture: ALAN ARNOLD

Best dressed window in Ely goes to...Mitzy! Picture: ALAN ARNOLD

Archant

A glittering display of Christmas cheer in the form of a crinoline lady won the judges hearts in this year’s best dressed window competition in Ely.

Best dressed window in Ely goes to...Mitzy! Picture: ALAN ARNOLDBest dressed window in Ely goes to...Mitzy! Picture: ALAN ARNOLD

Ladies fashion shop Mitzy had decorated a tree lady with gold bows, stars, confetti and baubles.

Manager Clare Rees was presented with the shield by the Mayor Mike Rouse accompanied by Deputy Mayor Cllr Alison Arnold, who organised the competition alongside City of Ely Council.

In second place was Cancer Research with their Quality Street design and in third was The Handmade Cupcake shop with a delicious pastry remake of Ely.

Cllr Alison Arnold said: “It was a very hard decision to choose a winner but Mitzy’s design was quite unique and resembled Christmas past.

“Next year we may hold entries a bit later so that everyone in the city gets time to take part.”

Commenting on their win, Mitzy said: “We have loved seeing people stop to take a look, take photos, and talking to the kind people who have taken the time to pop into the shop to comment.

“We are very proud to be part of our lovely city and are happy to take part in community events.”

Topic Tags:

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ely Standard visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ely Standard staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ely Standard account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Most Read

Hours after CCTV images were plastered over social media, shoplifter hands back stolen item, shop accepts apology and closes the book on the incident

Little Roos closes the book on shoplifting incident after thief hands back stolen gift set and store accepts his apology. A social media campaign had circulated CCTV images of him. Picture: LITTLE ROOS

Fordham Primary is among the top three schools in Cambridgeshire

Fordham Primary School plans. It has been rated among the top three primary schools in Cambridgeshire. Picture: FORDHAM PRIMARY

Ely man and his brother who submitted multiple versions of their tax returns to claim repayments of nearly £50,000 are sentenced for tax fraud

Two brothers - including one from Ely - who submitted multiple versions of their tax returns to claim repayments of nearly £50,000 have been sentenced for tax fraud. Picture: HM REVENUE & CUSTOMS.

Mayor Palmer’s town councillor father refused permission to build two chalet bungalows at Soham in a next door field

Soham town councillor Christopher Palmer (right) has been refused permission to build two bungalows next to his son. Mayor James Palmer, in Soham. East Cambs Council says there were no special circumstances to allow it. Picture: ELY STANDARD

Woman, aged 22, dies following serious crash on M11 southbound near Trumpington

A young woman has died following a crash on the M11 near Trumpington. Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Police officers ‘uninjured’ after trying to stop Audi A5

An Audi A5 hit a Norwich Police car. Photo: Sgt Chris Harris

Drivers face three weeks of disruption because Norwich ring road roundabout requires repairs

Work on the Sweet Briar Road/Dereham Road roundabout was completed in June. Picture: Nick Butcher

Girlfriend of man beaten to death at Norwich flat confessed to his killing as she had ‘no life left’

Saffron Square in Norwich, where Michael Currer was found beaten to death in November 2016. PIC: Peter Walsh

Motorist more than four times drink drive limit rolls car

An upturned car near the Copper Beech pub in Costessey, with police on the scene. Picture: BRECKLAND POLICE

Latest from the Ely Standard

Best dressed window in Ely goes to...Mitzy!

Best dressed window in Ely goes to...Mitzy! Picture: ALAN ARNOLD

Budding designers at an Ely school enjoy masterclass with José Hendo

Fashion and design students at King’s Ely were able to pick up tips and advice from award-winning designer José Hendo.

Top five schools in Cambridgeshire revealed from Steve Barclay’s Summer Reading Champions campaign

Pupils at Burrowmoor in March - The top reading schools in Cambridgeshire have been announced following Steve Barclay MP’s summer campaign. Picture: STEVE BARCLAY

Thurlow Nunn Premier: Stowmarket Town 2 Ely City 2

Ely City boss Brady Stone

City of Ely Military Band perform Christmas concert spectacular

Carols brought festive cheer as the City of Ely Military Band held their annual Christmas concert. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists