Council leader speaks out after man caught using Blue Badge 'that wasn't his' to avoid paying for parking

Cambridgeshire County Council leader Steve Count has spoken out after a man was caught misusing a Blue Badge in the county. Picture: Archant/GEOGRAPH Archant/GEOGRAPH

The leader of Cambridgeshire County Council has spoken out after a man was caught using a Blue Badge that didn't belong to him to avoid paying for parking.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Councillor Steve Count has said the news proves the council "will not tolerate any misuse of Blue Badges in Cambridgeshire" and has said they will act in all cases of misuse.

Sherzad Haji Heji, 40, of Scholars Court, Cambridge was sentenced on Thursday (February 20) after he was found guilty of Fraud by False Representation under s.1 Fraud Act 2006.

Heji was caught using someone else's badge in King Street, Cambridge by a civil enforcement officer while he was trying to avoid paying for parking.

He was reported to the LGSS Counter Fraud Team at Cambridgeshire County Council.

You may also want to watch:

He was sentenced to a 12 month community order consisting of 120 hours unpaid work and ordered to pay £375 costs and a victim surcharge of £85.

Cllr Count said: "Blue Badges are important as they help people with disabilities or health conditions with their parking needs.

"This case shows we will not tolerate any misuse of Blue Badges in Cambridgeshire.

"If you have concerns regarding the misuse of a Blue Badge, you should report it to us online.

"The council will then investigate the matter and take appropriate action if necessary."

To report an offence, visit: cambridgeshire-self.achieveservice.com/service/Blue_Badge_Misuse