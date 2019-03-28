Appeal to find missing teenager in South Cambridgeshire
28 March, 2019 - 10:11
Archant
Officers are appealing for the public’s help to locate 16-year-old Connor Dawson, who has gone missing from South Cambridgeshire.
Connor was last seen near Bartlow at about 1.20pm yesterday (March 27) and may have headed in the direction of Haverhill.
He is described as white, 5’7”, slim, with short blond hair.
He was last seen wearing a grey hoody and navy tracksuit bottoms.
Anyone who has seen Connor or believes they may know where he is should contact police by calling 101 and quoting incident 223 of March 27.