Missing man found safe in Landbeach area

PUBLISHED: 12:06 26 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:04 26 September 2019

A man who went missing from his home in Milton this morning has been found safe in the Landbeach area.

Russell Logan was reported missing from his home in Fen Road at 5am today (September 26).

Searches were carried out in the Milton area and a police helicopter was used as part of efforts to locate him.

Anyone who has seen Russell or who has information concerning his whereabouts should call 101 quoting incident 49 of September 26.

