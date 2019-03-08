Missing man found safe in Landbeach area

A man who went missing from his home in Milton this morning has been found safe in the Landbeach area.

Russell Logan was reported missing from his home in Fen Road at 5am today (September 26).

Searches were carried out in the Milton area and a police helicopter was used as part of efforts to locate him.

