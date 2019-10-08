'She is my little best friend' - Plea to find mental health support dog to mum-of-three missing in Soham

Plea to find mental health support dog Tia missing in Soham. Picture: ANDREA MELLOR Archant

A desperate plea has been issued to find a missing dog from Soham that is a mental health "best friend" to a mother-of-three.

Female whippet Tia has been missing for more than a week after she escaped from the family garden in Foxwood South.

Distraught owner Andrea Mellor, 48, has never spent a day without her since she was born eight years ago.

Tia is Andrea's "constant support" in battling anxiety and panic attacks.

"She is my little best friend," she said.

"When I go out I always take her with as she is that constant support in helping me with my severe anxiety and panic attacks.

"Tia has never been away from home, not even one night.

"This is destroying me and I just want her home."

Tia went missing early in the morning, around 8.30am, on Wednesday October 2.

She was out in the garden, when she managed to chew the wood under the back gate and got out.

So far there have been no sightings of Tia. She is a small whippet with no road sense and a high chase drive but is very friendly.

Her colouring is a light brown brindle.

"She may have seen something and decided she wanted to chase it," Andrea said.

"So that was when she got out.

"She is wearing a collar and tag with my details and has a microchip and is spayed.

"She will be cold and very, very scared by now if she's still out.

"Someone may have taken her in because she could have slipped her collar and looked hungry.

"I just hope that she is safe, as the worry is killing me. She is my little baby."

Andrea, who has two other dogs including Tia's mum, is urging everyone to check their gardens, as she can squeeze through the smallest gaps.

A small cash reward is being offered for the return of Tia.

If you have any sightings of Tia, or any information, get in touch with Andrea day or night on 07544630163 or 01353720292.

DogLost, the UK's largest lost and found dog service, has also logged Tia's disappearance and is issuing posters online.

