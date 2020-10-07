Advanced search

Member of the public finds body of missing man in Fen village after two weeks missing

PUBLISHED: 16:56 07 October 2020 | UPDATED: 16:56 07 October 2020

The body of missing man Robert Cornell was discovered in the village of Fen Ditton by a member of the public. Picture: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

The body of missing man Robert Cornell was discovered in the village of Fen Ditton by a member of the public. Picture: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Archant

The body of a missing man was discovered by a member of the public in a Fenland village following his two-week disappearance.

The body of missing man Robert Cornell was discovered in the village of Fen Ditton by a member of the public. Picture: Cambridgeshire ConstabularyThe body of missing man Robert Cornell was discovered in the village of Fen Ditton by a member of the public. Picture: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Police are not treating the death of Robert Cornell as suspicious after his body was found in Fen Ditton near Cambridge at around 8am on October 7.

The 26-year-old was last seen at his home in Victoria Road, Cambridge, on September 21.

Police were concerned for his welfare and wanted to hear from anyone who may have seen him or saw him in the lead up to his disappearance.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “A body has been found in the search for missing Robert Cornell.

“The body was discovered by a member of the public in Fen Ditton just before 8am on Wednesday, October 7.

“The body is believed to be that of 26-year-old Robert, who was last seen on September 21.

“His family have been informed and the death is not being treated as suspicious.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Ely Standard

Restaurant fully booked for two Sundays after Twitter post of Sunday roast goes viral

The Anchor Inn in Burwell is fully booked for the next two Sundays thanks to a Twitter post showing a picture of a diner's Sunday roast that went viral with more than 2,100 retweets and 21,800 likes. Picture: TWITTER/HOLLY JOHNSON

Member of the public finds body of missing man in Fen village after two weeks missing

The body of missing man Robert Cornell was discovered in the village of Fen Ditton by a member of the public. Picture: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Blu Hydrangea backs county council’s Covid-19 campaign

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Blu Hydrangea has backed Cambridgeshire County Council and Peterborough City Council’s #CancelCovid campaign. Picture: Ian West/PA Images

Greene King to axe 800 staff and close some sites permanently amid fall-out from Covid-19 crisis

One of Greene King's flagship pubs, the Isle of Ely, has created a buzz since it opened on Ely leisure park. Greene King has not revealed which of its pubs are threatened by its decision to close some sites and axe jobs. Picture: ARCHANT

Man describes terrifying moment he faced an oncoming train in near miss at level crossing

Gary Grimson says he had a near miss with a train at Holt Fen level crossing in Little Thetford. Picture: Google Maps