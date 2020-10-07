Member of the public finds body of missing man in Fen village after two weeks missing

The body of missing man Robert Cornell was discovered in the village of Fen Ditton by a member of the public. Picture: Cambridgeshire Constabulary Archant

The body of a missing man was discovered by a member of the public in a Fenland village following his two-week disappearance.

Police are not treating the death of Robert Cornell as suspicious after his body was found in Fen Ditton near Cambridge at around 8am on October 7.

The 26-year-old was last seen at his home in Victoria Road, Cambridge, on September 21.

Police were concerned for his welfare and wanted to hear from anyone who may have seen him or saw him in the lead up to his disappearance.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “A body has been found in the search for missing Robert Cornell.

“The body was discovered by a member of the public in Fen Ditton just before 8am on Wednesday, October 7.

“The body is believed to be that of 26-year-old Robert, who was last seen on September 21.

“His family have been informed and the death is not being treated as suspicious.”