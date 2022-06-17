Minions themed tennis day in Ely a great success
Ely Tennis Club and inspire2coach served up a Minions themed coaching session for youngsters.
The session proved so popular that coach Matt found ways of including more attendees than were originally expected so that nobody missed out.
The lucky boys and girls were treated to a series of games and activities that were inspired by the cheeky yellow characters from the upcoming release of The Rise of Gru movie.
The games included Minion dodgeball, Minion coconuts, Tennis cricket, Minion mash up, Tennis Golf, Rack-attack and Magic Minions.
The event was part of a national promotion campaign, set up by Wilson, the world’s leading tennis brand, that is aiming to encourage more children and families to try tennis.
Matt from inspire2coach said “It was such a fun session; all of the kids were on great form and really seemed to enjoy the fact that everything was themed around something that they knew really well.
“Thanks to them all for being such good fun to work with. We'd love to welcome more children and families from the Ely community to come and try tennis with us throughout the summer!”
To find out more about children’s lessons at Ely Tennis Club, contact Matt Lancaster via matt@i2ctennis.co.uk, or elytennisclub@hotmail.co.uk.