Ely six-a-side players swap boots for controllers in NHS fundraiser

Players from the Soccersixes six-a-side league raised over £2,000 for the NHS during an online tournament. Picture: SOCCERSIXES Archant

An Ely six-a-side league provider swapped their boots for game consoles to raise money for the NHS during the coronavirus pandemic.

Soccersixes arranged an E-soccer online FIFA tournament during lockdown, raising £2,025 in the process.

Sean Uppal, from Soccersixes, said: “We wanted to do something to help in the pandemic and one of our referees mentioned doing a charity online gaming tournament.

“Our staff and referees helped and the E-Soccer tournament was a success and we were pleased to raise money for a good cause.”

Uppal added: “Our six-a-side teams who play in our leagues enjoyed it, but are now happy that our outdoor 3G six-a-side league is back on and they are enjoying playing again in the open air.”

Soccersixes runs a six-a-side league at the Ely Outdoor Sports Association astro-turf pitch on Downham Road on Thursday nights and is open to any standard.

Games are 30 minutes long and officiated by qualified referees. There is no entry fee, players must be over 16-years-old and a team can consist of six to eight players.

To register, call 07969634304 or visit https://www.soccersixes.net/.