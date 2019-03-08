Advanced search

Theft of a BMW from outside victim's home was one of a series of crimes involving vehicles over the weekend in East Cambs

PUBLISHED: 16:53 23 September 2019

Stolen BMW from Fordham. Police in East Cambs are investigating this and other vehicle related offences in the district at the weekend Picture; DUNCAN DAVY

Stolen BMW from Fordham. Police in East Cambs are investigating this and other vehicle related offences in the district at the weekend Picture; DUNCAN DAVY

A grey BMW was stolen in Fordham at the weekend - and its owner has taken to social media to try and locate it.

The car was taken from Collins Hall sometime between 11pm on Sunday night and 5.30am today.

"It was parked outside his home," said a police spokesman. "The victim still has the keys."

Owner Declan Davy posted images of his car and these have been widely shared on local Facebook groups.

"My car was stolen from outside my house in Fordham this morning so keep an out for it; police have been informed," he said.

One resident says she has CCTV of a man trying her garage door (she lives nearby) and wonders if it is a related incident. She has posted what she calls a 'grainy' image of the man.

Another woman said her Mercedes was stolen from the village a week ago: "it a horrible thing to happen" she said. "There's no sign yet of ours."

Another woman said of the garage incident it "might be someone innocently using a phone" before relating an incident she feels might be connected.

"On Saturday mid morning, a dark van with three men inside sitting along the front seat came down Lower Carter Street and as I passed them in my car one looked like he was holding his phone high," she said.

"It was as if he was filming the road as they travelled along. It might be my mind over thinking but it did seem a strange position to be holding a mobile phone that high."

East Cambridgeshire Police said there had been several crimes involving vehicles over the weekend including criminal damage to two cars in Haddenham.

In Laburnum Lane, Burwell, whilst on holidays, offenders cut the local to the victim's garage and stole an amount of work power tools.

And at Grove Park, Fordham, at around 4.45am today (Monday) the victim's wife "has noticed that their Vauxhall Vectra was missing from their driveway," said the police spokesman.

"They have then discovered that the car key and the victim's wallet which was left in the laundry room were also missing. It would appear the suspect/s have only entered/tampered with the laundry room which is entered by a side door of the house. "There are no signs of forced."

At Rule Gardens, Fordham, sometime between 17:30 hrs on 22/09/2019 and 06:30 hrs on 23/09/2019 unknown person/s have run across the bonnet causing damage to the victim's VW golf, which was parked at the location.

And in Back Hill, Ely, there was an attempted theft from a motor vehicle:

Sometime between 14:00 hrs on 22/09/2019 and 06:30 hrs on 23/09/2019 unknown offender/s have smashed a window attempting to gain access to the victims work van, whilst it was parked on the street at location

"If you think you may have some information, we would like to hear from you," said the spokesman.

"You can call us on 101 our non-emergency number."

