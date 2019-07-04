Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

One-stop charity shop hits the high street as Mind launches first shop in Ely

04 July, 2019 - 11:34
One-stop charity shop hits the high street as Mind launches first shop in Ely. Picture: MIND

One-stop charity shop hits the high street as Mind launches first shop in Ely. Picture: MIND

Archant

A new Mind shop has opened its doors on Ely High Street offering vintage must-haves and bric-a-brac bargains.

Donations and sales made at the shop will go to help support the one in four people who will experience a mental health problem every year.

The shop opened yesterday (July 3), with a ribbon cutting ceremony with manager Jane Wilson, becoming the first Mind shop in Ely.

You may also want to watch:

They welcome eco-conscious residents keen to recycle rather than throw away items and shoppers searching for an inexpensive fashion fix or a gift for a loved one.

Managing director of Mind Retail, Andrew Vale, said: "We encourage the people of Ely to get behind this great new shop.

"There are very easy ways that everybody can get involved, such as donating unwanted clothing and items or shopping to help Mind ensure that anyone experiencing a mental health problem has somewhere to turn for support."

All the profit from the shops goes to Mind, helping to deliver care and support for people with mental health problems, as well as the charity's critical work such as Mind Infoline, information and advice services.

Most Read

Fundraising campaign tops £80,000 as comic Jason Manford issues plea for fans to support sick mum Rachel

A fundraising campaign to pay off a sick mum’s mortgage has seen more than £80,000 raised in three days after a plea from comedian Jason Manford. Brave mum-of-three Rachel Clements, from Pymoor, near Ely, has only 24 per cent lung function. Picture: FAMILY/ FACEBOOK

Magnificent weather and a spectacular night of celebration as Year 11 Ely College students turn out in force for Prom Night at The Maltings

Ely College Year 11 Prom at the Maltings, Ely. Collage: MIKE ROUSE

Tributes pour in for Garfield the cat aka Mr Sainsbury’s after he was struck by car and killed in the Ely supermarket car park

The late Garfield aka Mr Sainsbury�s who was killed after being struck by a car in the Ely supermarket car park. Picture: Archant / GOOGLE

Ely Hero Awards 2019: Cheers, tears and jubilation as winners celebrate in style

Winners and finalists at The Maltings for the annual Ely Heroes Awards. The prestigious Ely Hero Award. Winner Alison Fitt is pictured. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

‘Faceless bureaucrats’ blamed by Ely Folk Festival for banning traditional Morris and molly procession through the city’s market place

Procession of Morris and molly dancers through Ely has traditionally heralded the start of the Ely Folk Festival. Picture; DAVID KENWRIGHT/ELY FOLK FESTIVAL FACEBOOK

Most Read

Fundraising campaign tops £80,000 as comic Jason Manford issues plea for fans to support sick mum Rachel

A fundraising campaign to pay off a sick mum’s mortgage has seen more than £80,000 raised in three days after a plea from comedian Jason Manford. Brave mum-of-three Rachel Clements, from Pymoor, near Ely, has only 24 per cent lung function. Picture: FAMILY/ FACEBOOK

Magnificent weather and a spectacular night of celebration as Year 11 Ely College students turn out in force for Prom Night at The Maltings

Ely College Year 11 Prom at the Maltings, Ely. Collage: MIKE ROUSE

Tributes pour in for Garfield the cat aka Mr Sainsbury’s after he was struck by car and killed in the Ely supermarket car park

The late Garfield aka Mr Sainsbury�s who was killed after being struck by a car in the Ely supermarket car park. Picture: Archant / GOOGLE

Ely Hero Awards 2019: Cheers, tears and jubilation as winners celebrate in style

Winners and finalists at The Maltings for the annual Ely Heroes Awards. The prestigious Ely Hero Award. Winner Alison Fitt is pictured. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

‘Faceless bureaucrats’ blamed by Ely Folk Festival for banning traditional Morris and molly procession through the city’s market place

Procession of Morris and molly dancers through Ely has traditionally heralded the start of the Ely Folk Festival. Picture; DAVID KENWRIGHT/ELY FOLK FESTIVAL FACEBOOK

Latest from the Ely Standard

One-stop charity shop hits the high street as Mind launches first shop in Ely

One-stop charity shop hits the high street as Mind launches first shop in Ely. Picture: MIND

Man charged with Peterborough murder

A man has been charged with murder following an incident at a property in Cromwell Road, Peterborough, on Tuesday (July 2). Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW.

REVIEW: Writers’ delight with inspirational stories in Witchford

Ely Arts Festival Writers’ Day 2019 in Witchford. Author Alison Bruce is pictured. Picture: SUPPLIED

Dyslexic dad from Chatteris who was told at school he would ‘never amount to anything’ named among UK’s top three engineers

Father-of-four Greg Martin of Chatteris (left) – who is dyslexic – has been named among the top three engineers in the UK. Picture: Kath Sansom / CRC

Council leader praises ‘positive meeting’ with folk festival as route of this year’s Morris and molly procession through Ely is agreed

Procession of Morris and molly dancers through Ely has traditionally heralded the start of the Ely Folk Festival. Picture; DAVID KENWRIGHT/ELY FOLK FESTIVAL FACEBOOK
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists