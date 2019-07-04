One-stop charity shop hits the high street as Mind launches first shop in Ely

A new Mind shop has opened its doors on Ely High Street offering vintage must-haves and bric-a-brac bargains.

Donations and sales made at the shop will go to help support the one in four people who will experience a mental health problem every year.

The shop opened yesterday (July 3), with a ribbon cutting ceremony with manager Jane Wilson, becoming the first Mind shop in Ely.

They welcome eco-conscious residents keen to recycle rather than throw away items and shoppers searching for an inexpensive fashion fix or a gift for a loved one.

Managing director of Mind Retail, Andrew Vale, said: "We encourage the people of Ely to get behind this great new shop.

"There are very easy ways that everybody can get involved, such as donating unwanted clothing and items or shopping to help Mind ensure that anyone experiencing a mental health problem has somewhere to turn for support."

All the profit from the shops goes to Mind, helping to deliver care and support for people with mental health problems, as well as the charity's critical work such as Mind Infoline, information and advice services.