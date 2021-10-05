News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Driver flees as crash leaves cyclist in her 60s hospitalised

Ben Jolley

Published: 10:33 AM October 5, 2021   
Driver flees scene of crash at junction of Gilbert Road and Milton Road in Cambridge that left woman cyclist hospitalised.

Driver flees scene of crash at junction of Gilbert Road and Milton Road in Cambridge that left woman cyclist hospitalised. - Credit: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

A driver fled the scene of a crash in Cambridge that left a woman cyclist in hospital with serious injuries.

The collision happened at about 10pm yesterday (Monday October 4) at the junction of Gilbert Road and Milton Road.

The car, believed to be a black BMW 1 Series, left the scene and officers are urging the driver to come forward.

Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone who was in the area of Gilbert Road or Milton Road around the time of the incident and who may have dashcam footage to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact police via webchatonline forms or 101 quoting incident 491 of October 4 .

Alternatively, people can email PC Ben Patten, who is investigating, directly at ben.patten@cambs.police.uk

Cambs Live
Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Cambridge News

