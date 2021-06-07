Published: 4:22 PM June 7, 2021 Updated: 4:24 PM June 7, 2021

A Cambridgeshire pub is giving a whole new meaning to breakfast in bed, by offering free breakfasts to diners for one weekend only.

The Milton Arms Hungry Horse pub on Milton Road in Cambridge is offering a free breakfast to any locals who visit in their nightwear between Friday June 11 to Sunday June 13.

All breakkie fans have to do to claim a freebie is don their best PJs, slippers or dressing gown when ordering from the pub’s new breakfast menu.

The giveaway comes after the pub revealed that, when it comes to breakfast in bed, 18-to-24-year-olds tuck into four breakfasts a month in bed, while over 55s enjoy just one.

Stacey Celik, general manager at the Milton Arms Hungry Horse, said: “After a long year stuck at home more people are getting out and about in the mornings, enjoying breakfast on the go or treating themselves to something tasty they just couldn’t make at home.

“That’s why we’ve launched our breakfast in bed giveaway: so punters can tuck into their favourite meal of the day in their comfiest gear – and all on the house."