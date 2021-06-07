News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Here's how to get a free pub breakfast this weekend

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 4:22 PM June 7, 2021    Updated: 4:24 PM June 7, 2021
The Milton Arms pub in Cambridge is offering a free breakfast to any locals who visit in their pyjamas between June 11-13.

The Milton Arms pub on Milton Road in Cambridge is offering a free breakfast to any locals who visit in their pyjamas between Friday June 11 to Sunday June 13. - Credit: MILTON ARMS

A Cambridgeshire pub is giving a whole new meaning to breakfast in bed, by offering free breakfasts to diners for one weekend only.

The Milton Arms Hungry Horse pub on Milton Road in Cambridge is offering a free breakfast to any locals who visit in their nightwear between Friday June 11 to Sunday June 13.

All breakkie fans have to do to claim a freebie is don their best PJs, slippers or dressing gown when ordering from the pub’s new breakfast menu.

The giveaway comes after the pub revealed that, when it comes to breakfast in bed, 18-to-24-year-olds tuck into four breakfasts a month in bed, while over 55s enjoy just one.

Stacey Celik, general manager at the Milton Arms Hungry Horse, said: “After a long year stuck at home more people are getting out and about in the mornings, enjoying breakfast on the go or treating themselves to something tasty they just couldn’t make at home.

“That’s why we’ve launched our breakfast in bed giveaway: so punters can tuck into their favourite meal of the day in their comfiest gear – and all on the house."

You may also want to watch:

Cambridge News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Soham Rail Station

Planning | Video

Angry resident claims objectors silenced in rush to deliver £18m rail...

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
101 CAMBRIDGE ROAD ELY

East Cambridgeshire District Council

No gym, no gym, no gym NO says council planners

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
This car crashed into a wall in Sand Street, Soham, at about 6.25am on Tuesday (June 1).

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Lucky escape for driver after car crashes into wall

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
With its tranquil riverside, Ely has officially been ranked among the top 10 places for a British city break.

Covid - A Year On | Gallery

Ely in top 10 for UK culture and outdoor city breaks

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus