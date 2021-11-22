An anonymous vendor failed to sell his Richard Mille RM 030 Carbon Kronometry AN CA 1999 limited edition timepiece – one of only nine ever made. - Credit: Rowley's

It may have been the place to sell a £1m watch – but maybe not the time.

The timepiece failed to find a buyer when it went up for auction at Rowley’s in Ely.

“It didn’t sell at the auction although the auctioneer has been in talks with potential after-sale buyers,” said a spokesperson for the auction house.

The watch is one of the rarest in the world and there were high hopes of a successful sale.

It was put up for sale by anonymous vendor who had decided it was time to part with his Richard Mille RM 030 Carbon Kronometry AN CA 1999 limited edition timepiece – one of only nine ever made.

It had a pre-sale guide price of £300,000-£500,000 but there was an expectation it could achieve twice that.

Roddy Lloyd of Rowley's said “They are owned only by the very wealthy”.

Canadian singer Drake once paid $5.5m for one.