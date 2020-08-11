Boys, 14 and 17, charged with criminal damage

Two boys, aged 14 and 17, have been charged in connection with an incident of criminal damage that happened in Mill Drove Soham.

The 14-year-old was charged with two counts of common assault, two counts of criminal damage and two counts of threats to commit criminal damage. He was also charged with the theft of a pedal cycle.

The 17-year-old was charged with criminal damage and both boys are due to appear in court next month.

The pair, who were initially released on bail under strict conditions, cannot be named for legal reasons.

“We urge you to report all incidents of anti-social behaviour via our webchat https://bit.ly/3idvwXG or via 101,” said a police spokesman.